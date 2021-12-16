The U.S. is facing a double coronavirus surge as Omicron variant cases speed up

The emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant has raised alarm around the world - Copyright AFP/File STR

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is moving faster than surveillance systems can track it, threatening to further stretch hospital workers already struggling with a surge of delta cases and upend holiday plans for the second year in a row.

The White House on Wednesday insisted there is no need for a lockdown because vaccines are widely available and appear to offer protection against the worst consequences of the virus, reports the Associated Press.

The big unknown is that even if the Omicron variant proves to cause a milder illness than the Delta variant, it could still disarm some of the life-saving tools available and put immune-compromised and elderly people at particular risk as it begins a rapid assault on the United States.

In some parts of the country, there are hints omicron already accounts for about 15 percent of cases, said Jeremy Luban, a virus expert at the UMass Chan Medical School, according to USA Today.

“Our delta surge is ongoing and, in fact, accelerating. And on top of that, we’re going to add an omicron surge,” said Dr. Jacob Lemieux, who monitors variants for a research collaboration led by Harvard Medical School.

“That’s alarming because our hospitals are already filling up. Staff is fatigued,” leaving limited capacity for a potential crush of COVID-19 cases “from an omicron wave superimposed on a delta surge.”

While the Omicron variant is pushing more people to be vaccinated, governments are also taking or considering measures that will slow the economy – Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Drew Angerer

Is Omicron more severe than Delta or other COVID variants?

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Tuesday there is increased confidence that omicron “is likely to spread quickly” and even faster than the delta variant, which is behind the latest surge in the U.S., reports NBC News.

According to the latest analysis on Tuesday of data from South Africa, the variant seems to not just spread more easily from person to person but is better at evading vaccines while causing less serious illness.

How fast can the Omicron variant spread? “The early data suggests that this is probably, you know, maybe two to two-and-a-half times as easy to spread, as contagious as the delta variant,” Dr. Arwady said.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that early data suggests omicron is more transmissible than delta, with a doubling time of about two days, so that analysis is in agreement with Dr. Arwady.

But again, those who are unvaccinated will be hit harder than those of us who have received the vaccines and a booster. For unvaccinated populations, particularly those most susceptible to COVID, Dr. Arwady anticipates “accelerated transmission and then a rising number of hospitalizations for severe illness.”

Globally, more than 75 countries have reported confirmed cases of omicron. In the United States, 36 states have detected the variant. Meanwhile, delta is surging in many places, with hot spots in New England and the upper Midwest.

The five states with the highest two-week rolling average of cases per 100,000 people are New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Michigan, Minnesota, and Vermont.

In Britain, where omicron cases are doubling every two to three days, the variant is expected to soon replace delta as the dominant strain in the country.