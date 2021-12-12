The tornado was not only deadliest in over 100 years, but also the longest on record

Emergency crews in Mayfield, Kentucky were searching through a building leveled by a tornado, one of dozens to hit the region on December 11, 202 - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP Brett Carlsen

At least 84 people are likely dead across five states after at least 36 tornadoes tore through the U.S., affecting residents in at least six states. Hundreds more people are feared to be dead as rescuers continue to search through fields of wreckage.

One twister that carved a path of over 200 miles, and possibly closer to 250 miles long may be a record-breaker, according to weather experts, reports the Associated Press.

The devastating tornado tore through Kentucky, tearing apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home and flattened an Amazon distribution center in Illinois. If early reports are confirmed, the twister “will likely go down perhaps as one of the longest track violent tornadoes in United States history,” said Victor Gensini, a researcher on extreme weather at Northern Illinois University.

The longest tornado on record, in March 1925, tracked for about 220 miles (355 kilometers) through Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. But Gensini said this twister may have touched down for nearly 250 miles (400 kilometers).

The storm was all the more remarkable because it came in December – when normally colder weather limits tornadoes, he said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said “it’ll be a miracle” if anyone else is found alive in the candle factory where 110 people were working during the storm, and where dozens are feared dead, per the Washington Post.

“It has been one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history,” the governor said. “Some areas have been hit in ways that are hard to put into words.”

The candle factory in Edwardsville, Illinois was hit by the tornado during a shift change, and officials are saying it is still not known how many people were still inside the building.

The missing at the candle factory included Janine Denise Johnson Williams, a 50-year-old mother of four whose family members kept vigil at the site Saturday.

“It’s Christmastime and she works at a place that’s making candles for gifts,” her brother, Darryl Williams, said. “To give up the gift of life to make a gift. We haven’t heard anything, and I’m not presuming anything. But I’m expecting for the worst.”

“This is about the saddest thing I’ve ever seen,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said after touring the community of Dresden, which saw its downtown corridor ripped apart. “The whole town, the whole town.”