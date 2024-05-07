The top 11 energy transition events to attend in 2024

Photo courtesy Lisbon Energy Summit

Energy transition conferences are becoming increasingly all the rage in the event world today.

They serve as crucial platforms for knowledge exchange, networking opportunities, and the exploration of cutting-edge technologies and strategies that are driving the global transition towards decarbonization and cleaner energy systems.

If you or your company are invested in energy transition, attending these events is not just a matter of staying updated — it’s about actively participating in shaping the future of energy.

Whether you’re an energy leader looking for ways to optimize your energy project while reducing risk, a policy maker navigating the complexities of energy regulations, or a tech expert developing innovative solutions for the sector, these events offer invaluable insights and connections.

We’ve curated a list of the top 11 energy transition events to attend this year, from all around the world. In their own unique ways, they each bring together thought leaders, innovators, and decision-makers to drive progress towards a more sustainable energy future.

BSD City, Indonesia | May 14-16, 2024

The IPA Convention and Exhibition, also known as the IPA Convex, is one of the largest gatherings in Southeast Asia for professionals and stakeholders in oil and gas, including exploration, production, refining, and services.

With a lens on sustainable development of the energy industry in Indonesia, they showcase technological advancements, highlight industry trends, and address challenges and opportunities within the energy sector.

Attendees can attend plenary sessions and seminars with top government officials, executives from global companies, and principals from consulting firms to discuss current industry issues while working towards energy security. A large focus is placed on digital transformation with an entire stream of technical sessions focused on technology solutions for the energy industry.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | May 22-23, 2024

The global transition to a sustainable energy future hinges on strategic investments in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects. As the carbon market matures, organizations have to navigate the complexities of reducing emissions while maintaining operational excellence and meeting stakeholder expectations. The CCUS event in Rio presents a unique opportunity for attendees to gain insights into this emerging field and unlock value for their companies.

This event offers a platform to explore the latest advancements, best practices, and policy frameworks shaping the future of carbon management. Understanding the technical, business, and regulatory aspects of CCUS is paramount for organizations seeking to achieve net-zero operations and sustainable growth strategies.

Expect a packed program led by industry experts and thought leaders who will cover key topics such as reservoir characterization, subsurface storage modeling, risk assessment, and carbon removal technologies. Plenary sessions and executive forums delve into the strategic role of CCUS in decarbonization strategies, social perception, and the business case for investing in sustainable practices.

Lisbon, Portugal | May 27 – 29, 2024

The Lisbon Energy Summit will be a platform for energy transition dialogue and collaboration, and focuses on sustainability, innovation, as well as how to address global energy challenges.

You can expect insightful keynote speeches, interactive panel discussions, and networking opportunities with top executives and decision makers.

Topics will span renewable energy integration, grid modernization, energy storage solutions, carbon reduction strategies, and the evolving landscape of energy policy and regulation.

Whether you’re looking to learn about the latest industry trends or want to forge new partnerships, this summit provides a dynamic environment to engage with peers and experts, as well as drive positive change in the energy sector.

Oslo, Norway | June 10-13, 2024

The European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (or EAGE for short) events are well known for their comprehensive coverage of geoscience and engineering.

The 85th EAGE Annual Conference & Exhibition this year takes place in Oslo, Norway, and is on our list because it offers innovation insight, best practice advice, and development updates that are beneficial to industry vets and newcomers to energy.

The event will offer an array of technical sessions and workshops, as well as exhibitions. But many people go to EAGE events for networking, as the conference will bring together a global community of geoscientists, engineers, researchers, academics, and industry leaders, creating a dynamic environment for collaboration, idea exchange, and partnership building.

This year’s theme is “Technology and talent for a secure and sustainable energy future,” so expect a lot of focus on energy transition.

New York, USA | June 25 – 27, 2024

The Reuters Events’ Global Energy Transition Summit will convene industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to address the urgent challenges and opportunities driving the global energy transition. Their focus will be on sustainability, innovation, and resilience, as well as facilitating a comprehensive exploration of the evolving energy landscape.

Those who attend can look forward to insightful keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions, and workshops that cover renewable energy integration, energy storage solutions, electrification, climate finance, and regulatory frameworks.

Through engaging sessions and networking opportunities, participants will gain valuable insights, forge strategic partnerships, and contribute to shaping a more sustainable and equitable energy future.

Turin, Italy | June 26-28, 2024

The SPE Europe Energy Conference delves into the critical issues shaping the European energy landscape. They want ​​to shine a spotlight on notable scientific and technical advancements happening in energy transition today.

Participants can expect a program that features thought-provoking keynote presentations, technical sessions, and interactive workshops on topics ranging from advancements in upstream exploration and production, and emerging technologies in renewable energy, to decarbonization strategies, and the role of digitalization in optimizing operations.

You can connect with peers, exchange insights, and forge partnerships, while also gleaning valuable perspectives and actionable strategies to navigate the complexities of the European energy landscape and drive positive change.

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA | September 23 – 25, 2024

The Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (ATCE) is an oil and gas industry event that focuses on technical excellence and innovation. Hosted by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), it serves as a global platform for sharing cutting-edge research, best practices, and emerging technologies. This year marks their 100th anniversary of ATCE with the theme “Powering the Future of Energy with a Century of Innovation.”

ATCE emphasizes technical sessions led by industry experts, covering a wide array of topics such as drilling, production, reservoir engineering, and digital transformation.

Those in attendance can participate in hands-on workshops, interactive presentations, and knowledge-sharing sessions, gaining invaluable insights into the latest trends and advancements shaping the sector.

Waikoloa, Hawaii, USA | October 27 – 30, 2024

The Geothermal Rising Conference is a geothermal energy industry event that dives deep on the latest developments, technologies, and opportunities in the field of geothermal energy.

Conference participants will experience a comprehensive program featuring technical sessions, expert panels, and interactive workshops that cover all aspects of geothermal exploration, development, and utilization.

From innovative drilling techniques and groundbreaking research in reservoir engineering to geothermal power generation and environmental and regulatory considerations, the conference provides a platform for knowledge exchange and skill-building, as well as networking opportunities to connect with professionals, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the globe.

Abu Dhabi, UAE | November 4 – 7, 2024

The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) is an oil and gas industry event that offers the chance to engage in discussions, showcase innovations, and explore opportunities in oil and gas sector transition.

From upstream exploration and production to midstream transportation and infrastructure and downstream refining and petrochemicals, the conference covers every aspect of the industry’s value chain, as well as tackles geopolitical dynamics and market trends.

Plus, ADIPEC provides a strategic platform for networking, facilitating connections among key stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers.

Rotterdam, The Netherlands | November 4 – 7, 2024

The GET conference is all about energy transition and is focused on geoscience and engineering professionals with an interest in decarbonization technologies, renewables, and minerals.

This event is also an EAGE event, and marks the fifth time the Global Energy Transition Conference & Exhibition (GET2024) has taken place.

The theme for this year’s conference is “Accelerating the Path to a Sustainable Energy Future” and offers four conference focal points: geothermal energy, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and energy storage, and offshore wind energy.

The conference addresses the tough balancing act of delivering energy short-term needs such as affordable access to energy and energy security, while also recognizing the urgent need to decarbonize to reach net zero.

“Geoscientists and engineers among us play a pivotal role in this dual journey,” says conference chair, Yolande Verbeek.

Verbeek says to expect a robust technical program that bridges disciplines and integrates knowledge.

Houston, Texas, USA | December 5 – 6, 2024

The Reuters Events’ Hydrogen Summit shines a spotlight on a key promising solution for decarbonizing the global energy system: hydrogen. It provides a comprehensive platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to delve into the latest developments, challenges, and opportunities in the hydrogen economy.

Attendees can expect in-depth discussions and presentations that address hydrogen production technologies, storage and transportation infrastructure, market trends and opportunities, policy and regulatory frameworks, and applications across sectors such as transportation, industry, and power generation.

There are also networking opportunities to facilitate connections among key stakeholders and foster collaboration to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy carrier.

