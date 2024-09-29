Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

The three contenders vying for power in Austrian election

AFP

Published

Herbert Kickl, second right, Karl Nehammer, center, and Andreas Babler, second left, are key contenders in the election
Herbert Kickl, second right, Karl Nehammer, center, and Andreas Babler, second left, are key contenders in the election - Copyright AFP Joe Klamar
Herbert Kickl, second right, Karl Nehammer, center, and Andreas Babler, second left, are key contenders in the election - Copyright AFP Joe Klamar
Blaise GAUQUELIN

A combative far-right marathon-runner is up against a mild-mannered chancellor and a left-wing former warehouse worker in Austria’s national election on Sunday.

In a campaign dominated by immigration concerns and an economic downturn, polls put the far right ahead for the first time ever — narrowly followed by the ruling conservatives and the Social Democrats in third place.

Here are mini-biographies of the three party leaders.

– Abrasive far-right leader –

Herbert Kickl, 55, the abrasive leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) since 2021, has made his career largely behind the scenes as its long-time ideologue.

By tapping into voter anger and anxieties over restrictions during the Covid pandemic, migration and the war in Ukraine, Kickl has succeeded in restoring his party’s popularity after a massive corruption scandal rocked it in 2019.

A passionate marathon runner and climber, he has employed virulent rhetoric, often launching personal attacks against political opponents.

Despite his popularity on the campaign trail, Kickl’s provocative style has left him short of potential coalition partners with whom to govern.

Interior minister in a previous conservative-led government, Kickl has never made a secret of his proximity to the extremist Identitarian Movement to target what they see as their common enemy: Islam.

Kickl, who studied philosophy and history, has also espoused the far-right concept of “remigration” that calls for expelling people of non-European ethnic backgrounds deemed to have failed to integrate.

In the lead-up to Sunday’s vote, Kickl has called himself the future “Volkskanzler,” the people’s chancellor, as Adolf Hitler was termed in the 1930s.

– Ex-soldier turned ‘crisis’ chancellor –

Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who heads the conservative People’s Party (OeVP), has campaigned on the promise of “stability for Austria”. 

The 51-year-old former soldier and amateur boxer took the helm of the Alpine country after its charismatic leader Sebastian Kurz spectacularly stepped down in 2021 following a series of corruption allegations.

As chancellor, Nehammer has been steering the nation through multiple crises ranging from the pandemic to the soaring cost of living following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Austria’s economy flagging.

Despite a perceived lack of charisma, his supporters praise him as loyal, straightforward and trustworthy.

After becoming a lawmaker in 2017, Nehammer was tasked with heading the interior ministry just months before Austria faced its first jihadist attack, which killed four people in November 2020.

To claw back voters from the far right, Nehammer, a pro-European, has hardened his stance on immigration, claiming he has drastically reduced the number of irregular migrants entering the country.

– Former labourer with Marxist leanings –

As the leader of the left-wing Social Democratic Party (SPOe) since 2023, Andreas Babler has struggled to turn around the fortunes of the party, which long dominated Austria’s post-war politics but has found itself in opposition since 2017.

The son of a blue-collar worker and himself a former warehouse labourer, Babler, 51, has gradually risen through the SPOe ranks and has sought to unite the party plagued by infighting.

Mayor of the town of Traiskirchen, which hosts the country’s main refugee centre, Babler has campaigned on proposals to introduce a wealth tax, widen access to affordable healthcare and shorten working hours to reduce what he sees as growing inequalities in Austria.

Babler, who enjoys hunting in his free time, last year described himself as a Marxist before backpedalling.

Lagging behind in third place, according to polls, the SPOe could yet find itself in government, together with the OeVP and perhaps a third partner to thwart a Kickl chancellorship.

In this article:Austria, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Oxford Vaccine Group: 30 years battling ‘deadly six’ diseases with major art installation

The aim is to celebrate 30 years of vaccine development at the Oxford Vaccine Group (OVG) tackling some of the world’s most deadly diseases.

23 hours ago
At the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump said he could bring an end to wars 'with a telephone call', without offering details as to how At the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump said he could bring an end to wars 'with a telephone call', without offering details as to how

World

Op-Ed: Hey Sportsbet — Trump says Ukraine has been ‘obliterated’. See any betting options?

This election is Trump’s last throw of the dice. — My bet would be Snake Eyes.

14 hours ago
Sporting T-shirts, hats and sun umbrellas featuring the black and white bears, visitors shed tears, took selfies and eagerly waved at Ri Ri and Shin Shin Sporting T-shirts, hats and sun umbrellas featuring the black and white bears, visitors shed tears, took selfies and eagerly waved at Ri Ri and Shin Shin

World

Thousands bid farewell to Tokyo zoo pandas before return to China

Sporting T-shirts, hats and sun umbrellas featuring the black and white bears, visitors shed tears, took selfies and eagerly waved at Ri Ri and...

21 hours ago
Andy Donaldson Andy Donaldson

Sports

Interview: Andy Donaldson finds his voice in marathon swimming and raising awareness on mental health

Andy Donaldson is an Ultra-Marathon Swimmer and a three-time Guinness World Record holder.

12 hours ago