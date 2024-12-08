‘The revolution has won’: Syrians in Iraqi Kurdistan celebrate Assad’s fall

Syrians wave opposition flags, one with the portrait of late rebel fighter Abdel-Basset al-Sarout in Arbil, in the capital of Iraq's northern autonomous Kurdish region, after rebels captured the Syrian capital - Copyright AFP Safin HAMID

Shvan Harki

Brandishing the flag of the opposition, dozens of Syrian refugees in Iraq’s Kurdistan region on Sunday celebrated the fall of Bashar al-Assad, dubbing the Syrian president’s fall a victory for the “revolution”.

After nearly 14 years of civil war in their home country, Syrians gathered near the centuries-old citadel in the Iraqi Kurdish capital Arbil, many of them breaking out into the traditional dabkeh dance on the streets.

“One, one, the Syrian people are one,” they shouted, raising the opposition flag with three red stars, AFP video showed.

Assad “exiled us, killed our people and did everything he could to us”, said Ayman Assir, 24.

“He tried using all means to end this revolution, but thanks be to God, the revolution has won after 14 years.”

Like many others, the young man has been unable to return home for years “because of the mandatory military service” there.

Despite working as an interior architect in Arbil during that time, he dreams of taking “the first plane” back to his war-ravaged home country.

On Sunday, Islamist-led rebel groups announced they had “liberated” the capital and that Assad had fled after 24 years in power.

– ‘Independence day’ –

Around 280,000 Syrians sought refuge in neighbouring Iraq, according to the UN, with the majority of them in the autonomous Kurdistan region.

They are among millions who fled Syria following the outbreak of civil war in 2011 after Assad’s violent crackdown on anti-government protests.

Though one woman she said she was “happy with the fall of the regime and full liberation” of the country, she still spoke under a pseudonym, Umm sham, a practice adopted by many for decades in fear of reprisals against them or their families back home.

“If God wills it, we will all return and Syria will be rebuilt,” said the 40-year-old woman. “Enough torment, oppression and executioners” of our youth, she added.

Hailing from Latakia, a stronghold of the Assad family on Syria’s coast, Salim Eido said: “Today is an independence day.”

“Finally the people can breathe, after more than 20 years of dictatorship and oppression.”

Salma Mustafa similarly joined the festivities, but the 35-year-old Syrian Kurd still saw a need for vigilance.

She hoped for “a government that gives rights to all Syrians, regardless of ethnicity”.

She had just one wish, “the selection of a good leader for the country.”