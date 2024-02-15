The presidential candidate raising the most from individual donations in each state

Stacker analyzed campaign finance data from the Federal Election Commission to see which presidential candidates raised the most money in 2023. - Joe Raedle // Getty Images

Elena Cox

The 2024 primary elections are underway, and residents in some states have already chosen who they want to see on the ballot in November. But before heading to the polls, Americans showed support for their preferred candidate in 2023 by giving them their hard-earned cash.

Presidential hopefuls raised more than $119 million from individual donors last year, according to the latest data from the Federal Election Commission. Individuals can donate up to $3,300 to a primary campaign and another $3,300 for the general election but can spread that over multiple payments.

Republicans fared particularly well—receiving 75% of the total haul—but the once-crowded field has thinned out in recent months. The top fundraiser, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, ended his campaign in January. Coming in second was former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who raked in $22.5 million, followed by independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Democratic President Joe Biden.

One candidate noticeably absent from the top 10 fundraisers was former President Donald Trump. Trump received $145,000 from individual donors in 2023, FEC data shows. Prior to the 2016 general election, his presidential campaign received more than $75 million in donations from individual contributors.

The total amount a candidate raises is just one way to look at voter sentiment. (A New York Times analysis of the same data shows Trump had more individual small donors in 2023 compared to Biden.) The former president is currently in the lead for his party’s nomination, winning 63 delegates so far, but recent polling shows the appetite for a Trump-Biden rematch may be waning among some voters.

Stacker analyzed campaign finance data compiled by the FEC to see which presidential candidates Americans gave the most money to in 2023. Candidates are ranked on the total dollar amount they received from individual campaign donors in each state.





Stacker

Presidential support varies by region

When it comes to the candidates’ fundraising success in each state, Haley outraised her opponents in 22 states in 2023. Her appeal is noticeable in the Midwest, a key battleground region during general elections. DeSantis, meanwhile, performed better in the South, receiving $11.9 million from Floridians alone.

Home-state advantages play a key role. It’s easier to get donations from already established donor and support networks than to convince voters in other states to open their wallets. Case in point: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie raised the most in the Garden State, while previously unknown businessman Vivek Ramaswamy outperformed the competition in his home state of Ohio. Both dropped out of the Republican primary in January.

When a candidate withdraws their candidacy, they have 60 days to return excess funds to donors after paying off any outstanding debt, according to campaign finance rules. They can also redesignate those funds if they get permission from the donor. Once approved, candidates can put primary donations toward their own general election congressional campaign or give the money to another candidate.

Read on to see which candidates raised the most money from donors in your state.

Alabama

1. Ron DeSantis ($182,309 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($110,424 in total donations)

3. Tim Scott ($73,519 in total donations)

Alaska

1. Nikki Haley ($29,453 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($28,945 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($27,457 in total donations)

Arizona

1. Nikki Haley ($548,629 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($484,841 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($416,910 in total donations)

Arkansas

1. Asa Hutchinson ($537,175 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($184,141 in total donations)

3. Joe Biden ($38,759 in total donations)

California

1. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($3,825,496 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($3,453,531 in total donations)

3. Joe Biden ($2,412,342 in total donations)

Colorado

1. Nikki Haley ($466,920 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($419,404 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($415,841 in total donations)

Connecticut

1. Nikki Haley ($374,874 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($309,780 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($241,656 in total donations)

Delaware

1. Joe Biden ($110,567 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($43,845 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($38,359 in total donations)

Florida

1. Ron DeSantis ($11,859,915 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($2,144,580 in total donations)

3. Jim Alexander Norris ($1,430,000 in total donations)

Georgia

1. Nikki Haley ($763,466 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($457,259 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($330,055 in total donations)

Hawaii

1. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($126,453 in total donations)

2. Joe Biden ($90,834 in total donations)

3. Nikki Haley ($36,294 in total donations)

Idaho

1. Nikki Haley ($92,106 in total donations)

2. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($69,808 in total donations)

3. Ron DeSantis ($55,815 in total donations)

Illinois

1. Nikki Haley ($585,809 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($581,221 in total donations)

3. Joe Biden ($426,124 in total donations)

Indiana

1. Mike Pence ($920,190 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($333,802 in total donations)

3. Nikki Haley ($189,135 in total donations)

Iowa

1. Nikki Haley ($191,293 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($77,561 in total donations)

3. Joe Biden ($64,550 in total donations)

Kansas

1. Ron DeSantis ($236,468 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($109,454 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($63,816 in total donations)

Kentucky

1. Ron DeSantis ($114,723 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($113,399 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($87,392 in total donations)

Louisiana

1. Ron DeSantis ($121,558 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($116,172 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($73,704 in total donations)

Maine

1. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($152,806 in total donations)

2. Joe Biden ($82,446 in total donations)

3. Nikki Haley ($64,266 in total donations)

Maryland

1. Nikki Haley ($472,630 in total donations)

2. Joe Biden ($404,965 in total donations)

3. Ron DeSantis ($233,909 in total donations)

Massachusetts

1. Nikki Haley ($679,319 in total donations)

2. Joe Biden ($650,970 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($396,216 in total donations)

Michigan

1. Perry Johnson ($1,892,019 in total donations)

2. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($359,471 in total donations)

3. Ron DeSantis ($301,306 in total donations)

Minnesota

1. Nikki Haley ($358,165 in total donations)

2. Doug Burgum ($200,388 in total donations)

3. Joe Biden ($188,845 in total donations)

Mississippi

1. Ron DeSantis ($132,799 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($43,995 in total donations)

3. Tim Scott ($23,183 in total donations)

Missouri

1. Nikki Haley ($409,769 in total donations)

2. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($137,492 in total donations)

3. Ron DeSantis ($126,031 in total donations)

Montana

1. Nikki Haley ($75,489 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($64,339 in total donations)

3. Joe Biden ($50,562 in total donations)

Nebraska

1. Nikki Haley ($92,480 in total donations)

2. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($50,350 in total donations)

3. Ron DeSantis ($45,308 in total donations)

Nevada

1. Nikki Haley ($263,840 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($243,371 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($185,146 in total donations)

New Hampshire

1. Nikki Haley ($204,972 in total donations)

2. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($120,320 in total donations)

3. Joe Biden ($102,727 in total donations)

New Jersey

1. Chris Christie ($1,894,617 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($833,667 in total donations)

3. Nikki Haley ($608,684 in total donations)

New Mexico

1. Joe Biden ($103,192 in total donations)

2. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($86,634 in total donations)

3. Nikki Haley ($85,160 in total donations)

New York

1. Ron DeSantis ($2,144,556 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($1,322,654 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($1,251,864 in total donations)

North Carolina

1. Nikki Haley ($871,336 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($333,811 in total donations)

3. Joe Biden ($262,223 in total donations)

North Dakota

1. Doug Burgum ($892,785 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($28,418 in total donations)

3. Joe Biden ($7,409 in total donations)

Ohio

1. Vivek Ramaswamy ($2,435,490 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($679,125 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($327,664 in total donations)

Oklahoma

1. Ron DeSantis ($204,374 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($153,928 in total donations)

3. Vivek Ramaswamy ($62,618 in total donations)

Oregon

1. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($285,087 in total donations)

2. Joe Biden ($217,583 in total donations)

3. Nikki Haley ($183,041 in total donations)

Pennsylvania

1. Ron DeSantis ($809,469 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($468,801 in total donations)

3. Joe Biden ($370,042 in total donations)

Rhode Island

1. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($59,826 in total donations)

2. Joe Biden ($36,750 in total donations)

3. Nikki Haley ($30,153 in total donations)

South Carolina

1. Nikki Haley ($2,164,207 in total donations)

2. Tim Scott ($2,040,117 in total donations)

3. Ron DeSantis ($267,582 in total donations)

South Dakota

1. Nikki Haley ($58,011 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($49,372 in total donations)

3. Doug Burgum ($25,281 in total donations)

Tennessee

1. Ron DeSantis ($749,943 in total donations)

2. Tim Scott ($459,192 in total donations)

3. Nikki Haley ($382,911 in total donations)

Texas

1. Ron DeSantis ($3,020,079 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($2,529,801 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($1,132,264 in total donations)

Utah

1. Ron DeSantis ($324,857 in total donations)

2. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($260,115 in total donations)

3. Nikki Haley ($159,867 in total donations)

Vermont

1. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($72,932 in total donations)

2. Joe Biden ($48,314 in total donations)

3. Nikki Haley ($23,044 in total donations)

Virginia

1. Nikki Haley ($698,141 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($634,529 in total donations)

3. Joe Biden ($411,793 in total donations)

Washington

1. Joe Biden ($628,604 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($493,168 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($431,449 in total donations)

Washington D.C.

1. Joe Biden ($299,618 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($203,348 in total donations)

3. Ron DeSantis ($178,571 in total donations)

West Virginia

1. Nikki Haley ($28,296 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($22,487 in total donations)

3. Joe Biden ($19,740 in total donations)

Wisconsin

1. Nikki Haley ($334,010 in total donations)

2. Ron DeSantis ($287,044 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($123,357 in total donations)

Wyoming

1. Ron DeSantis ($99,647 in total donations)

2. Nikki Haley ($59,666 in total donations)

3. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ($39,384 in total donations)

Story editing by Ashleigh Graf. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.