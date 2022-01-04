The number of people quitting jobs hits an all-time high

The US economy added 531,000 jobs last month, data showed - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JOE RAEDLE

In a sure sign that American workers continued to hold most of the leverage before the Omicron variant sent COVID-19 cases soaring, November jobs figures show that a record number of people quit their jobs, even as employers found it slightly easier to fill their open positions.

The number of job openings decreased to 10.6 million on the last business day of November, down from 11.1 million in October the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today.

The number of workers quitting jobs jumped to 4.6 million from 4.2 million, above the prior record of 4.4 million reached in September.

This means that 3.0 percent of workers voluntarily left their jobs in November, matching September’s record high. The rate of quitting has been particularly high in hospitality and other low-wage sectors, where workers have been looking for jobs with better pay or working conditions.

“Employer demand is still extremely high, and the result of that is increased competition for workers,” said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at the career site Glassdoor, reports the New York Times. “That means more job openings, higher wages, and more churn in the labor market.”

Competition for workers has led to faster wage growth in 2021, particularly for those changing jobs. Hourly wages for job switchers were up 4.3 percent in November on average, compared to a 3.2 percent gain for people who stayed in their jobs, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

USA Today notes that there were 6.9 million unemployed Americans in November. This means that there were 1.5 available jobs for each unemployed person, the most on record dating back two decades.

Construction workers on a flood defense project on the east side of Manhattan, New York – Copyright AFP Charly TRIBALLEAU

The power of the workforce

Interestingly, a hodge-podge of forces has left workers with most of the bargaining power. As Americans slowly come out of the pandemic, the economy continues to rebound as consumer demand takes hold.

However, there are still many parents on the sidelines, simply because they are still caring for young children because they can’t find or afford child care. Others are afraid of getting the coronavirus – especially with the emergence of Omicron, a more infectious but milder variant.

And there are many people still living off government stimulus checks or generous unemployment benefits doled out earlier in the health crisis.

This will probably change slightly in 2022. The supply of workers is likely to grow as the health crisis wanes and Americans sidelined by COVID or childcare duties resume their job hunts, says economist Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics.

But, here’s something to think about: Most of the 5 million people who have left the labor force since the start of the pandemic are over 55 and have retired – early or naturally, Goldman Sachs says.

Others are switching careers or going to other industries – For example, going from restaurants and hotels to technology and warehousing, leaving some sectors with lots of openings and fewer candidates to fill them.

This could mean that while worker shortages may persist this year, job openings and quits could fall further from their highs but stay elevated.