The global economic impact of El Nino will be wide-ranging

Pittsburgh Earth Day Climate Strike took place on 4/22/22. Credit _ Mark Dixon from Pittsburgh, PA. CC SA 2.0.

A new study claims that with the arrival of the climate event known as El Niño, the global economy will take a hit.

Earlier this month, scientists at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed that the climate event known as El Niño has officially emerged for the first time in more than four years, and it’s expected to be strong this time around.

El Niño is one-half of the El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a climate phenomenon that describes the periodic rise and fall of sea surface and air temperature in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. El Niño is the “warm phase” of ENSO, while La Niña is the “cool phase.”

And while El Nino is well known for its wide-ranging impact on weather conditions, El Niño will more than likely alter the global economy, according to a new study by Dartmouth College researchers.

CNN News is reporting that combined with climate change, El Niño this year could dent US economic growth, potentially impacting everything from food prices to winter clothing sales.

“There are these major negative economic growth consequences where there’s extreme weather,” said Christopher Callahan, a Ph.D. candidate at Dartmouth and lead author of the study.

Callahan says the study attributed $5.7 trillion in global income losses to the 1997-98 El Niño and $4.1 trillion in losses to the 1982-1983 El Niño. Countries can feel the negative effects of these climate patterns years after they end, the study found.

CTV News Canada quotes Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux, a professor at the University of Vermont who studies climate variability and change. She said that with El Nino in the picture, it will result in more typhoons and cyclones in the Pacific. And, because weather systems are complex, they can also suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic.

But El Niño’s potentially dramatic impact stretches far beyond the Pacific Ocean. Jin-Yi Yu, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of California Irvine, said “The climate pattern usually results in abnormal weather patterns, including droughts in typically rainy southeast Asia and Australia, and rainfall in the normally arid deserts of the Southwestern United States.

Farmer Jesus Chaviano displays his coffee beans at his plantation in Jibacoa, Villa Clara province, Cuba – Copyright AFP BULENT KILIC

Food, and retail industries may be impacted

The first commodity to differ with climate change and a hard El Nino event is food prices. Futures in sugar and cocoa are trading at multi-year highs on predictions of shortages, while robusta coffee futures are trading at all-time highs.

That can translate into higher prices for chocolate, for coffee and more. Higher food prices are a common theme across El Niño events, according to a recent Deutsche Bank report.

And don’t forget the retail sector. Simeon Siegel, an analyst analyst at BMO Capital Markets, said unexpected swings in weather can negatively impact the retail sector.

“Although no retailer ever wants to blame the weather because it comes off as an excuse, weather is absolutely critical for most retail, particularly apparel and seasonal goods,” he said.

“Not only must the retailers or brands forecast what consumers will want, they also need to predict what nature is going to throw at them. Obviously, for companies that sell coats, grills, outdoor furniture, sweaters, or shorts, the weather can be the difference between needing to buy that coat or not,” he added.

“We can say with certainty that societies and economies absolutely do not just take a hit and recover,” Professor Callahan said in a press release.

And as the study shows, “El Niño amplifies the wider inequities in climate change, disproportionately impacting the least resilient and prepared among us,” said Justin Mankin, an assistant professor of geography at Dartmouth.

“We need to both mitigate climate change and invest more in El Niño prediction and adaptation because these events will only amplify the future costs of global warming,” said Mankin. “If you’re estimating the costs of global warming without considering El Niño, then you are dramatically underestimating the costs of global warming.”