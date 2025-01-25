The four Israeli women hostages freed on Saturday

The four freed Israeli hostages (L to R): Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa and Naama Levy - Copyright AFP -

Four women soldiers, abducted by Palestinian militants on October 7, 2023 while doing their military service near the Gaza border, were released on Saturday, following more than 15 months in captivity.

Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa and Naama Levy were reunited with their families in Israel, the military said, with crowds shedding tears of joy as they gathered to watch their release at a plaza in Tel Aviv known as Hostage Square.

The four women, aged between 19 and 20, were captured together while deployed in a surveillance unit at the Nahal Oz military base, close to the Gaza border. Militants filmed their abduction.

Three other women soldiers were taken hostage with them: Agam Berger, who is still held in Gaza and presumed alive; Noa Marciano, whose body has since been repatriated to Israel; and Ori Megidish, who was freed alive by the Israeli military in late October 2023.

– Liri Albag, 19 –

According to press reports, hostages released earlier told Liri Albag’s parents that she was forced by her captors to cook, clean and babysit.

The Jerusalem Post reported in July that she had passed messages to her family via hostages who had been released, telling her sister Shai not to cancel her traditional post-army trip and most of all not to touch her favourite shoes.

In January, she appeared in a video of around three and a half minutes released by Hamas.

“She loves travelling, singing, photography and cooking,” Israeli campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

Her parents Shira and Eli Albag have campaigned for the hostages’ release.

– Karina Ariev, 20 –

A video of Karina Ariev’s capture showed her being wounded.

In January 2024 a new video released by Hamas on Telegram showed her alongside hostage Daniella Gilboa. Ariev turned 20 in captivity.

“She dreams of becoming a psychologist and is known for being compassionate and for bringing people together,” the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

– Daniella Gilboa, 20 –

Daniella Gilboa, from Petah Tikva, was identified as a hostage by the clothes she wore in videos she sent to her boyfriend on the morning of the attack.

Gilboa also turned 20 in captivity.

She “is a passionate musician who studies piano and singing, aspiring to pursue a professional career in music,” the Forum said.

– Naama Levy, 20 –

In a video of her capture released by Hamas, Naama Levy is shown being escorted to a vehicle wearing trousers which appeared to be covered with blood. In other images, the granddaughter of survivors of the Nazi death camps appears with a swollen face.

The second child of four, she grew up in India where she studied at a United States international school. As a child, she took part in the Hands of Peace programme, which promotes peace between young Israelis and Palestinians.

Levy, now 20, is a keen triathlete.

“Family and friends describe her as gentle and quiet, yet full of light, joy, strength and determination,” the Forum said.