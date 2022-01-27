Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

The closer the ‘freedom convoy’ gets to Ottawa, the less it has to do with truckers

Published

Supporters greet a truck on an overpass Freedom Convoy 2022 - MERRITT BC Source - Stepan_ CC SA 3.0.
Supporters greet a truck on an overpass Freedom Convoy 2022 - MERRITT BC Source - Stepan_ CC SA 3.0.

It started off with hundreds of B.C. truckers taking to the road Sunday, heading to Ottawa in an organized protest against the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers.

Almost from the start, it became a magnet for extremists and fringe groups – not just sincere anti-vaxxers, but a jumble of conspiracy nuts, Western separatists, far right-wingers, and worse.

The editorial board of the Toronto Star posted a very thoughtful response to what had originally started as a legitimate – and perhaps, “wrongheaded,” protest against new federal regulations over vaccine mandates for cross-border workers.

The biggest takeaway by The Star? ‘The closer the “freedom convoy” of truckers opposed to new rules around vaccine mandates gets to Ottawa, the less it has to do with truckers or even with those rules.’

The Associated Press is reporting that Canadian police are preparing for “parallel groups” that intelligence suggests will also turn up to the protest. Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said Wednesday officers had been in been in contact with protest leaders whom he said have been cooperative and shared their plans.

But it is the veiled and sometimes not so veiled threats that have law enforcement officials concerned. Extremist groups have taken to social media to encourage followers to descend on the capital destroy property and threaten elected officials, which has been denounced by the organizers.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance and the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) have both come out against the convoy, saying that 90 percent of cross-border truckers are vaccinated. 

“The Government of Canada and the United States have now made being vaccinated a requirement to cross the border. This regulation is not changing so, as an industry, we must adapt and comply with this mandate,” said OTA president Stephen Laskowski, reports CBC Canada. “The only way to cross the border, in a commercial truck or any other vehicle, is to get vaccinated.”

Here is something really scary to think about – Consider the bizarre “Memorandum of Understanding” that some of the truckers’ leaders have put forward, proposing that the “People of Canada” join with the Senate and the Governor General to usurp the powers of the government and ditch vaccine mandates.

As the AP notes, one online video includes a man expressing hope the rally will turn into the Canadian equivalent of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump.

In this article:extremists, Freedom convoy, January 6, less it has to do with truckers, ottawa, protest against vaccine mandates
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Life

U.S. Government issues security alert for Quintana Roo due to recent violence

The Riviera Maya is a tourism and resort district south of Cancun, Mexico. It straddles the coastal Federal Highway 307 along the Caribbean coastline...

19 hours ago

Tech & Science

Electric dreams: Classic Mini’s can be upgraded to electric vehicles

MINI is to offer its own electric conversion for the beloved classic model.

12 hours ago
Breaking taboos: Arab podcasts talk sex Breaking taboos: Arab podcasts talk sex

Tech & Science

World’s first ever generative podcast NFT collection goes live

The launch of the podcasts as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) is set to be the first of a number of experiments with podcasting NFTs.

20 hours ago
US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine US says Russia readying 'false-flag' operation to invade Ukraine

World

US rejects Russian demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO

The United States rejected Russia's demand to bar Ukraine from NATO and said it believed Moscow was ready to invade.

24 hours ago