The Citizens Foundation-USA: Back to school with a purpose

To many the “back to school” season recalls familiar scenes: children excitedly getting new backpacks, parents capturing the moment with photos, and the chatter of students reuniting with friends. Back to school signifies a new chapter of growth, learning, and future opportunities. Education is an unquestioned right and an integral part of childhood. However, in Pakistan, the reality is starkly different. Over 26 million children are out of school, highlighting a critical education crisis that leaves millions with unfulfilled potential.

In Pakistan, accessing education is fraught with significant challenges that prevent millions of children from attending school. Geographic isolation, especially in rural areas, means that many children have to travel long distances to reach the nearest school, a journey that is often unsafe and impractical. The crisis in Pakistan is magnified by the fact that, according to UNICEF, 64% of the population is under 30 years old.

Additionally, cultural norms and economic pressures disproportionately affect girls, many of whom are kept at home to assist with household chores or are married off at a young age. The lack of infrastructure, including inadequate school buildings, shortage of qualified teachers, and insufficient learning materials, further exacerbates the situation.

“Economic constraints force many families to prioritize short-term survival over long-term educational investments, leading to high dropout rates as children are compelled to work and support their families,” says Raiz Kamlani, EVP Flagship & Community Development Unit Programs.

In this climate, the work of The Citizens Foundation (TCF) is crucial, as they strive to make education accessible and equitable for all children in Pakistan.

TCF and The Citizens Foundation USA (TCF-USA), are at the forefront of efforts to change education in Pakistan. TCF-USA, a nonprofit organization registered in the US, supports TCF’s mission by raising awareness and funds in the U.S., focusing on providing quality education to underprivileged children in Pakistan.

Mushtaq Chhapra, Co-founder of TCF, reports, “Our work is driven by a core belief that ‘Change Begins with Education’.”

Founded in 1995 by a group of friends in Pakistan, TCF began as a grassroots initiative to bring positive social change through education. What started as a modest project has become one of the largest networks of independently run schools globally. Today, TCF operates 1,921 schools, serving 286,000 students in some of Pakistan’s most disadvantaged communities.

The success of TCF is not only in its scale but in its innovative approach. Recognizing the barriers to education, particularly for girls, TCF strategically locates schools in urban slums and rural areas to minimize travel time and employs an all-female faculty to address cultural concerns. This model has made it possible for more families to feel comfortable sending their daughters to school, thereby promoting gender equality.

“Schools should be vibrant spaces where children not only learn but also find joy in their education. At TCF, we’ve crafted an educational model that prioritizes this joy of learning. Rooted in best practices, TCF’s education model enhances enrollment, removes obstacles to education, empowers school leaders, and equips students with essential 21st-century skills. Beyond education, TCF also aims to uplift communities by empowering them with literacy, life skills, and vocational competencies, particularly focusing on women,” explains Kamlani.

The ideal back-to-school season is filled with excitement and anticipation. After all, education is a stepping stone to future success. Children learn not only academic skills but also critical thinking, social interaction, and emotional development. Schools provide a safe space for children to grow, explore their potential, and build their futures.

In the United States, as students return for a new semester, these benefits are often taken for granted. TCF-USA’s goal is to help as many children as possible in Pakistan to have the same kind of opportunities.

“Education is the most powerful tool we can use to change the world,” says Kamlani. “Our mission is to ensure that every child, regardless of their socio-economic background, has access to quality education. This is crucial not just for individual growth, but for the development of society as a whole.”

As another “back to school” season begins, there are millions of children in Pakistan for whom education is not a given, but a dream that can be realized through collective support.

“Our vision is to ensure that no child in Pakistan is deprived of quality education,” says Chhapra. “By working together, we can create a brighter future for these children and their communities.”

