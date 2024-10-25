Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Thai massacre families left without justice as charge deadline expires

AFP

Published

The 20-year statute of limitations expires Friday on the "Tai Bak massacre", meaning that the killers will never be brought to justice
The 20-year statute of limitations expires Friday on the "Tai Bak massacre", meaning that the killers will never be brought to justice - Copyright AFP Madaree TOHLALA
The 20-year statute of limitations expires Friday on the "Tai Bak massacre", meaning that the killers will never be brought to justice - Copyright AFP Madaree TOHLALA
Montira RUNGJIRAJITTRANON

Khalijah Musa was just 12 years old when her brother Sari was stuffed into a Thai army truck, hands bound, joining a pile of arrested protesters who all suffocated to death.

Twenty years after the October 25, 2004 tragedy, known as the “Tak Bai massacre”, Musa and the other relatives of the 78 victims, are mourning the fact that the killers will never be brought to justice.

On Friday, the 20-year statute of limitations expires, and murder charges against the seven suspects will be dropped.

The incident is one of the bloodiest days in the long-running conflict in Thailand’s deep south between government forces and separatist insurgents.

“There is no natural justice in our country,” Musa told AFP in an interview, saying those responsible deserved the death penalty.

“It’s not equal… we in the southernmost provinces are not part of the (Thai) family. Our voices are just not loud enough.”

Families will hold memorial prayers for the victims on Friday and once again repeat their calls for justice.

The case has long stood as an emblem of state impunity in the kingdom’s Muslim-majority southernmost provinces, which are culturally distinct from the rest of mostly Buddhist Thailand.

A low-level conflict between security forces and insurgents demanding more autonomy for the region has killed more than 7,000 people since January 2004.

– ‘Not worth it’ –

On October 25 that year, security forces opened fire on a crowd protesting outside a police station in the town of Tak Bai in Narathiwat province, close to the Malaysian border, killing seven people.

Subsequently 78 people suffocated after they were arrested and stacked on top of each other in the back of Thai military trucks, face down and with their hands tied behind their backs.

In August, a provincial court accepted a criminal case filed by victims’ families against seven officials, a move Amnesty International called a “crucial first step towards justice”.

But the officials — including a former army commander elected to parliament last year — have avoided appearing in court, preventing the case from progressing. 

On Monday the court is expected to formally dismiss the charges, ending a case that has become synonymous with lack of accountability in a region governed by emergency laws and flooded with army and police units.

No member of the Thai security forces has ever been jailed for extrajudicial killings or torture in the “deep south”, despite years of allegations of abuses across the region.

Parida Tohle, 72, lost her only son Saroj, 26, who was one of those who died in a truck.

Even if suspects are not held accountable, she told AFP, “I would have settled for an apology”.

In 2012, the government of then-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra paid the families of each of the dead 7.5 million baht ($220,000) in compensation.

“But,” Parida said, “in exchange for my son’s life it was not worth it.”

In this article:Court, Massacre, Rights, Thailand
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, seen in Washington in April, 2024, said reforms to broaden the country's tax base were ongoing Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, seen in Washington in April, 2024, said reforms to broaden the country's tax base were ongoing

Business

Pakistan aims to privatize flag carrier in November: Finance Minister

Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, seen in Washington in April, 2024, said reforms to broaden the country's tax base were ongoing - Copyright AFP...

23 hours ago
Climate finance will be at the top of the agenda at the upcoming COP29 in November Climate finance will be at the top of the agenda at the upcoming COP29 in November

Business

Customer loyalty at stake for following a rise in identity-based attacks

The report reveals that 80 percent of customer would likely abandon their bank after a data breach.

21 hours ago
Michael Mezz Michael Mezz

Life

Michael Mezzatesta talks about the importance of climate change

Michael Mezzatesta discussed the significance of climate change, and he shared his future plans and influences as a climate change activist.

24 hours ago
President Joe Biden's administration is banning new drilling over 40 percent of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, a region important for polar bears President Joe Biden's administration is banning new drilling over 40 percent of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, a region important for polar bears

World

Op-Ed: If the Gulf Stream goes, you can solve the housing crisis by building igloos

This is not an academic exercise.

23 hours ago