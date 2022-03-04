Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Thai man sentenced to jail for putting sticker on king’s portrait at 2020 protest

Published

Thousands took the streets of Bangkok in 2020 to demand the prime minister's resignation and to call for reforms to the nation's monarchy
Thousands took the streets of Bangkok in 2020 to demand the prime minister's resignation and to call for reforms to the nation's monarchy - Copyright AFP/File Mladen ANTONOV
Thousands took the streets of Bangkok in 2020 to demand the prime minister's resignation and to call for reforms to the nation's monarchy - Copyright AFP/File Mladen ANTONOV

A Thai man was sentenced to two years in jail on Friday for violating the country’s tough royal defamation laws by putting a sticker on a portrait of Thailand’s king during 2020’s huge democracy rallies. 

It is the first sentencing from lese majeste charges related to the protests, Thai Lawyers for Human Rights (TLHR) said, when thousands marched demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha and made unprecedented calls for reform to the nation’s untouchable monarchy.

But the movement petered out as Covid-19 case numbers surged and authorities detained most of its leaders.

Narin, whose last name was withheld, is among some 160 activists hit with criminal charges under Thailand’s tough royal defamation laws — which carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years per charge.

The criminal court jailed him for two years for violating Section 112 of the Thai Criminal Code after he posted a ‘GuKult’ sticker on King Rama X’s portrait outside Bangkok’s Supreme Court during a rally in September 2020.

‘GuKult’ is a satirical and anti-establishment Facebook page.

“This could be an example of prosecuting the other 112 cases going forward,” said TLHR’s Kittisak Kongthong, defending the 31-year-old.

He noted the case had been “accelerated”, with the court ordering “no testimonies of academics and the plaintiff.”

Narin’s sentence was reduced from three years to two, and he can appeal within 30 days. He was released on a 100,000 baht ($3,000) bail bond.

He is still facing at least two further lese majeste charges, according to his lawyer.

The sentencing comes after a number of prominent pro-democracy protest leaders were released on bail last month.

Parit Chiwarak, better known in Thailand by his nickname “Penguin”, is facing 23 lese majeste charges but was allowed to free ahead of trial on February 24.

Days later, 37-year-old Anon Numpa, a prominent Thai human rights lawyer, was also released on bail.

In this article:Court, Demonstration, Royals, Thailand
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Images coming out of the country from Ukraine's second-city of Kharkiv, the southern port of Kherson and the suburbs of Kyiv showed damage to apartment blocks, schools, university buildings or government offices Images coming out of the country from Ukraine's second-city of Kharkiv, the southern port of Kherson and the suburbs of Kyiv showed damage to apartment blocks, schools, university buildings or government offices

World

Op-Ed: Next phase – Confrontation with the West as Russia’s big push hits turbulence

Russia is out of its depth and out of its league.

20 hours ago
Ukraine's military authorities said areas in the eastern city of Kharkiv had been 'pounded all night' by indiscriminate shelling Ukraine's military authorities said areas in the eastern city of Kharkiv had been 'pounded all night' by indiscriminate shelling

World

Ukraine pounded and exodus mounts as Russia seizes key city

Russian troops seized Kherson, the first major Ukrainian city to fall in a war that has drawn global outrage.

21 hours ago
UN aid chief Martin Griffiths on Thursday: '"Protect civilians, for God's sake, in Ukraine; let us do our job' UN aid chief Martin Griffiths on Thursday: '"Protect civilians, for God's sake, in Ukraine; let us do our job'

World

Protect Ukraine civilians ‘for God’s sake’, pleads UN aid chief

The UN's aid chief pleaded for the protection of civilians in Ukraine and for unhindered humanitarian access amid the spiralling violence.

20 hours ago
Just over half of the more than one million who have fled Ukraine have crossed west into Poland Just over half of the more than one million who have fled Ukraine have crossed west into Poland

World

Over one million refugees on the move from Ukraine

More than one million people have fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion just a week ago.

23 hours ago