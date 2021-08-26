Texas Governor issues an executive order banning state or local vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. — Photo: © AFP

Governmental entities in Texas can no longer mandate any coronavirus vaccination despite Pfizer receiving full FDA authorization earlier this week, according to a new executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday.

Governor Abbott has also called on Texas legislators to vote it into law during their current special session, even though Texas has reported the most COVID-19 patients in its hospitals since the pandemic began.

Today’s executive order goes way beyond a previous executive order which banned coronavirus vaccine mandates that were only authorized under emergency use, according to KSAT.com.

The order also applies to businesses that partner with the state but does not extend to private businesses, nursing homes, state-supported living centers, and long-term care facilities.

“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” Abbott said in a news release.

Strangely enough, in order to enforce his mandate, Governor Abbott suspended multiple sections of the state health code. We can only guess what this latest move by Abbott will do to San Antonio Independent School District’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, issued earlier this month.

However, In a statement, district officials said they will move forward with their mandate regardless. The district was the first in the state to require vaccinations. And it is likely this latest executive order will be contested in the state courts.

On Wednesday, a Dallas County judge has ruled against Governor Abbott’s attempt to ban mask mandates in the state, contending that such a policy violates the county’s ability to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Judge Tonya Parker sided with Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Wednesday, issuing a temporary injunction against Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, The Dallas Morning News reported.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reported 79 percent of the 85,874 Texas intensive-care unit beds are full, about 30 percent of them with COVID-19 cases. Overall COVID-19 hospitalizations were a record 14,255 on Wednesday, beating the January 11 record of 4,2181 cases.