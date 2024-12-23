Connect with us

Tens of thousands protest in Serbian capital over fatal train station accident

The demonstrators want those responsible for a deadly rood collapse at a train station to be held to account - Copyright AFP Andrej ISAKOVIC
Tens of thousands protested Sunday in Belgrade to demand that Serbian leaders take responsibility for the collapse of a train station roof that killed 15 people last month.

The government has faced seven weeks of nationwide demonstrations following the deaths in the northern city of Novi Sad, with many protesters accusing authorities of corruption and inadequate oversight.

Sunday’s protest, which was organized by students, started with 15-minutes of silence as tribute to the 15 victims in the incident.

The silence was followed by “half-hour noise” when demonstrators blew whistles and vuvuzelas to deliver a deafening noise.

The demonstration occupied Slavija square, a key roundabout, snarling traffic in the city centre.

According to an interior ministry statement, up to 29,000 people attended the protest.

“The state is children’s property” and “Protests are exams” read some of the banners carried by demonstrators who have demanded that the prime minister and the Novi Sad mayor resign, and that those found responsible be prosecuted.

“The government has to fulfill every demand that students have and that is putting all the accountable people for that tragedy on trial,” 24-year-old software engineer Lazar told AFP.

Farmers, actors and other groups from across Serbia also took part. Another rally was held in the southern city of Nis.

“At this moment, supporting these young people is the most important thing”, Nenad Radovanovic”, a pensioner, told AFP.

Students have called for legal proceedings to be dropped against demonstrators, and for the prosecution of assailants who have attacked the protesters in previous protests.

President Aleksandar Vucic who on Saturday said he “doesn’t really care” about the protests, assessed the demonstration as “significantly large gathering”.

In an Instagram video post from the presidency building, close to the protest site, allegedly during the event, Vucic remarked that he is “ready” to hear the protesters demands.

“These people are opposition-oriented, and I have always been willing to hear what they think, how they think, and what they believe is important for our country,” Vucic said.

In a bid to calm the protests, the authorities over past weeks promised various subsidies for young people.

On Friday, the government announced plans to close schools early for winter holidays.

Students continued to protest, however. Almost all faculties at state universities across the country are blockaded by students.

“I am here because enough is enough. We all took to the streets because this really does not make sense what is being done in this country”, said architect Daria Poljolka, 27.

Fourteen people, aged between six and 74, were killed on November 1 when the roof collapsed after major renovation works on the station. A 15th victim died in hospital weeks later.

