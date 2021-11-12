Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Teen French jogger admits to lying over alleged kidnapping

Published

Teen French jogger admits to lying over alleged kidnapping
The forested path near Saint-Brice, in western France, where a teenage French girl claimed she was abducted by two men, sparking a search involving hundreds of police. - Copyright AFP ISHARA S. KODIKARA
The forested path near Saint-Brice, in western France, where a teenage French girl claimed she was abducted by two men, sparking a search involving hundreds of police. - Copyright AFP ISHARA S. KODIKARA

A 17-year-old girl who said she was kidnapped while jogging in western France, triggering a frantic search by hundreds of police, has admitted her story was a hoax, prosecutors said Friday.

Under questioning the teenager, identified in media reports as Lisa P., said she had “lied” about an abduction by two men Monday and her eventual escape the next day, said the public prosecutor for the city of Laval, Celine Maigne.

The girl’s parents reported her missing on Monday evening after she failed to return from a run in a forest near her home in Saint-Brice, a small town some 70 kilometres (45 miles) from Le Mans.

Her father later found some of her personal effects while searching her regular jogging route, which local radio France Bleu said included a telephone and earphones that appeared to have traces of blood.

That prompted authorities to deploy some 200 officers in a search that dominated media headlines.

Le Parisien newspaper, for example, quoted classmates describing Lisa as “someone who never had any trouble, very nice, simple, and ready to lend a hand to anyone.”

She was later discovered the next day at a kebab shop in Sable-sur-Sarthe, a town some 10 kilometres away, and reunited with her family.

She claimed that two men had grabbed her and put her into a green utility van, but that she managed to escape and flee by foot.

She has said “she is sorry to have caused a mass mobilisation” of searchers, Maigne added in a statement, and will now face charges of falsely reporting a crime.

In this article:French, Jogger
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers.

24 hours ago
US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years: employer US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years: employer

World

US journalist detained in Myanmar jailed for 11 years: employer

A Myanmar junta court on Friday sentenced an American journalist to 11 years in prison on charges of incitement against the military.

11 hours ago
Australian leader denies lying, rejects French accusation Australian leader denies lying, rejects French accusation

World

Australian leader denies lying, rejects French accusation

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison denied having ever lied in public life.

15 hours ago
Flight ban imposed as pressure builds on Belarus over migrants Flight ban imposed as pressure builds on Belarus over migrants

World

EU sees 'progress' on migrant crisis after Belarus flight ban

Hundreds of migrants, mainly Kurds, have been stuck for days on the Belarusian-Polish border in near-freezing temperatures - Copyright AFPMichael MAINVILLEThe European Union said...

4 hours ago