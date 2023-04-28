Connect with us

Teachers earn the most after graduating from these 25 colleges

Teachercertification.com sourced data from the Department of Education to determine which colleges yield the highest-earning students with undergraduate degrees in teaching and education for grades K-12.  
Teachercertification.com sourced data from the Department of Education to determine which colleges yield the highest-earning students with undergraduate degrees in teaching and education for grades K-12.
Martha Sandoval

The annual average salary of K-12 school teachers has been a growing concern for public officials and educators alike for decades. It is one of the leading causes of the teacher shortage, affecting 75% of the U.S.

School districts also face two key additional challenges that contribute to staffing deficits—the high cost of becoming a teacher and state licensure requirements, which vary from state to state and do not always transfer from one locale to another. When the demands of the job and shrinking budgets come into the mix, the full picture of what underlies the national teacher shortage begins to clarify. Workplace culture and compensation are the prevailing motivators for educators to switch to different careers.

The U.S. lost nearly 7% of the teaching staff during the two years following the pandemic, according to a February 2022 report from the Economic Policy Institute. A parallel study, released in October of that year by the Government Accountability Office, revealed those losses hit harder in the Western United States and, more generally, in rural and urban areas than in suburban districts.

Many teachers view their careers as a vocational calling to serve the community and have remained devoted to children and teens despite the myriad challenges the profession currently faces—with some even moving to different cities or states to fulfill their professional and personal aspirations. But at the end of the day, they, too, still have to be able to support themselves and their families—and the limited earnings potential of educators has now become a national crisis.

On the bright side, there’s no shortage of jobs available for educators. In this regard, the shortage works in prospective teachers’ favor—they may be able to negotiate for certain conditions or perks beyond financial compensation that employers may not have included in initial offers.

Colleges and universities offer different paths to becoming a K-12 educator, often adapted to the student’s field of preference and personal goals. But graduates from some schools’ education programs have gone on to earn more than others.

Using data from the Department of Education, Teachercertification.com determined, by median earnings three years post-graduation, which colleges yielded the highest-earning students with undergraduate degrees in teaching and education for grades K-12—from early childhood and elementary education through high school. Data is from the 2020-2021 school year representing undergraduate students from the class of 2018. The average cost of attendance, as shown for each school listed, includes books costs, as well as living-related expenses.

Continue reading to discover the schools that have produced the highest-earning early career teachers.

A teacher lecturing a college class.

Canva

#25. University of the Pacific, California

– Median salary: $48,100
– Average admission rate: 70.8%
– On-time graduation rate: 44.8%
– Average cost of attendance: $64,784
— Average in-state tuition: $51,094
— Average out-of-state tuition: $51,094

College students wearing backpacks walking toward an academic building.

Canva

#24. Turtle Mountain Community College, North Dakota

– Median salary: $48,227
– Average admission rate: not available
– On-time graduation rate: 16.7%
– Average cost of attendance: $14,646
— Average in-state tuition: $2,250
— Average out-of-state tuition: $2,250

A teacher giving a lecture to a class of students.

Canva

#23. Centenary University, New Jersey

– Median salary: $48,252
– Average admission rate: 93.0%
– On-time graduation rate: 50.3%
– Average cost of attendance: $44,856
— Average in-state tuition: $34,498
— Average out-of-state tuition: $34,498

A Caldwell University Cougars banner on display in downtown Caldwell.

quiggyt4 // Shutterstock

#22. Caldwell University, New Jersey

– Median salary: $48,271
– Average admission rate: 91.5%
– On-time graduation rate: 51.5%
– Average cost of attendance: $50,245
— Average in-state tuition: $36,700
— Average out-of-state tuition: $36,700

Stockton University Sports Center in Galloway.

Rosemarie Mosteller // Shutterstock

#21. Stockton University, New Jersey

– Median salary: $48,400
– Average admission rate: 77.3%
– On-time graduation rate: 58.3%
– Average cost of attendance: $30,721
— Average in-state tuition: $14,329
— Average out-of-state tuition: $21,763

A sign for William Paterson University.

Paul Zimmerman // Getty Images

#20. William Paterson University of New Jersey, New Jersey

– Median salary: $48,571
– Average admission rate: 80.6%
– On-time graduation rate: 36.8%
– Average cost of attendance: $25,327
— Average in-state tuition: $13,770
— Average out-of-state tuition: $22,336

Students studying using their textbook and a laptop.

Canva

#19. Chaminade University of Honolulu, Hawaii

– Median salary: $48,585
– Average admission rate: 89.0%
– On-time graduation rate: 43.3%
– Average cost of attendance: $38,649
— Average in-state tuition: $26,914
— Average out-of-state tuition: $26,914

The entrance sign at Texas Christian University.

Grindstone Media Group // Shutterstock

#18. Texas Christian University, Texas

– Median salary: $48,804
– Average admission rate: 48.0%
– On-time graduation rate: 70.0%
– Average cost of attendance: $68,072
— Average in-state tuition: $51,660
— Average out-of-state tuition: $51,660

An aerial view of the buildings on the campus of Washington State University.

Canva

#17. Washington State University, Washington

– Median salary: $48,999
– Average admission rate: 80.0%
– On-time graduation rate: 36.6%
– Average cost of attendance: $26,068
— Average in-state tuition: $12,170
— Average out-of-state tuition: $27,113

A wide view of the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Canva

#16. University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii

– Median salary: $49,050
– Average admission rate: 83.7%
– On-time graduation rate: 35.3%
– Average cost of attendance: $23,405
— Average in-state tuition: $12,186
— Average out-of-state tuition: $34,218

A college lecture hall as seen from the rear.

Canva

#15. Heritage University, Washington

– Median salary: $49,886
– Average admission rate: not available
– On-time graduation rate: 22.5%
– Average cost of attendance: $25,478
— Average in-state tuition: $18,332
— Average out-of-state tuition: $18,332

An aerial view of a street on the campus of the University of Maryland-College Park.

Canva

#14. University of Maryland-College Park, Maryland

– Median salary: $49,928
– Average admission rate: 51.0%
– On-time graduation rate: 69.8%
– Average cost of attendance: $27,343
— Average in-state tuition: $10,779
— Average out-of-state tuition: $36,891

Old Main Hall at Western Washington University in Bellingham.

Jim Feliciano // Shutterstock

#13. Western Washington University, Washington

– Median salary: $49,947
– Average admission rate: 93.5%
– On-time graduation rate: 38.2%
– Average cost of attendance: $24,465
— Average in-state tuition: $8,508
— Average out-of-state tuition: $25,266

An aerial view of Seton Hall in South Orange.

FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#12. Seton Hall University, New Jersey

– Median salary: $50,010
– Average admission rate: 78.2%
– On-time graduation rate: 64.9%
– Average cost of attendance: $60,646
— Average in-state tuition: $45,290
— Average out-of-state tuition: $45,290

Michael Graves Institute for Architecture and Design at Kean University.

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#11. Kean University, New Jersey

– Median salary: $50,263
– Average admission rate: 78.1%
– On-time graduation rate: 26.2%
– Average cost of attendance: $25,863
— Average in-state tuition: $12,445
— Average out-of-state tuition: $19,621

A building on the campus of Boston College.

Canva

#10. Boston College, Massachusetts

– Median salary: $50,515
– Average admission rate: 26.4%
– On-time graduation rate: 89.3%
– Average cost of attendance: $75,872
— Average in-state tuition: $60,202
— Average out-of-state tuition: $60,202

A building on the campus of Central Washington University.

Canva

#9. Central Washington University, Washington

– Median salary: $50,707
– Average admission rate: 86.0%
– On-time graduation rate: 34.1%
– Average cost of attendance: $24,008
— Average in-state tuition: $8,444
— Average out-of-state tuition: $24,520

The University of Scranton library building with an entrance sign and flags.

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#8. University of Scranton, Pennsylvania

– Median salary: $51,105
– Average admission rate: 78.7%
– On-time graduation rate: 73.6%
– Average cost of attendance: $62,380
— Average in-state tuition: $47,084
— Average out-of-state tuition: $47,084

A college student on their laptop in a library.

Canva

#7. Pacific Lutheran University, Washington

– Median salary: $52,405
– Average admission rate: 86.3%
– On-time graduation rate: 62.9%
– Average cost of attendance: $56,830
— Average in-state tuition: $46,850
— Average out-of-state tuition: $46,850

A professor of history at the College of New Jersey, speaking to students during a teach-in on the college campus.

William Thomas Cain // Getty Images

#6. The College of New Jersey, New Jersey

– Median salary: $52,427
– Average admission rate: 51.3%
– On-time graduation rate: 74.8%
– Average cost of attendance: $35,502
— Average in-state tuition: $16,029
— Average out-of-state tuition: $28,007

The campus entrance sign at Rider University.

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#5. Rider University, New Jersey

– Median salary: $52,704
– Average admission rate: 75.7%
– On-time graduation rate: 57.5%
– Average cost of attendance: $61,693
— Average in-state tuition: $45,860
— Average out-of-state tuition: $45,860

Two college students taking a test in a lecture hall.

Canva

#4. Felician University, New Jersey

– Median salary: $53,500
– Average admission rate: 93.6%
– On-time graduation rate: 33.7%
– Average cost of attendance: $49,240
— Average in-state tuition: $35,000
— Average out-of-state tuition: $35,000

Bookshelves forming a hallway in a college library.

DavidPinoPhotography // Shutterstock

#3. Bloomfield College, New Jersey

– Median salary: $54,078
– Average admission rate: 84.7%
– On-time graduation rate: 18.8%
– Average cost of attendance: $43,493
— Average in-state tuition: $30,680
— Average out-of-state tuition: $30,680

Campus buildings at New York University.

Canva

#2. New York University, New York

– Median salary: $56,268
– Average admission rate: 21.1%
– On-time graduation rate: 79.2%
– Average cost of attendance: $73,759
— Average in-state tuition: $54,880
— Average out-of-state tuition: $54,880

Two college students studying together in a classroom.

Canva

#1. College of Staten Island CUNY, New York

– Median salary: $56,689
– Average admission rate: not available
– On-time graduation rate: 25.8%
– Average cost of attendance: $15,176
— Average in-state tuition: $7,490
— Average out-of-state tuition: $15,440

This story originally appeared on Teachercertification.com and was produced and
distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

