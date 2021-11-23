Connect with us

TC Energy seeks $15 billion from US over canceled Keystone XL Pipeline

Keystone XL developers seek to recoup more than $15 billion in damages connected to yanking a permit for an oil pipeline.

Published

Pipes for the Keystone Pipeline. Source - shannonpatrick17. CC SA 2.0.
Developers of Keystone XL are seeking to recoup more than $15 billion in damages connected to President Joe Biden’s decision to yank a permit for the border-crossing oil pipeline even after construction began.

CBC Canada is reporting that TC Energy, in a statement late Monday announced they had filed paperwork under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) rules that allow foreign companies to seek compensation for lost investment.

On January 20, on his first day in office, President Joe Biden canceled Keystone XL’s permit, dealing a death blow to a project that would have carried 830,000 barrels per day of heavy oil sands crude from Alberta to Nebraska.

The pipeline was proposed under the Obama administration, who ultimately rejected the application on environmental grounds. President Trump then revived the project, before Biden squashed it again.

TC Energy officially canceled the pipeline project in June, and one month later, it filed a notice of intent to begin a legacy NAFTA claim, seeking more than $15 billion in damages from the U.S. government. 

Bloomberg notes that the request for arbitration will be one of the largest trade appeals ever against the U.S. to go before an international arbitration panel.

While the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that replaced Nafta limited the use of so-called investor-state dispute settlement systems, arbitration is still temporarily grandfathered for some legacy investments.

“The U.S. decision to revoke the permit was unfair and inequitable,” TC Energy said in its filing, blaming the U.S. for putting Keystone XL on a 13-year “regulatory roller coaster.”

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

