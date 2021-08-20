Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Taliban kill relative of DW journalist in Afghanistan: broadcaster

Published

Taliban kill relative of DW journalist in Afghanistan: broadcaster
Demonstrators display placards in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin to demand safe passage for Afghans threatened by the Taliban - Copyright CNS/AFP -
Demonstrators display placards in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin to demand safe passage for Afghans threatened by the Taliban - Copyright CNS/AFP -

Taliban fighters in Afghanistan have shot and killed a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist while hunting for him, the German public broadcaster said.

The militants were conducting a house-to-house search for the journalist, who now works in Germany, DW said Thursday.

A second relative was seriously wounded but others were able to escape, it said, without giving details of the incident.

DW director general Peter Limbourg condemned the killing, which he said showed the danger to media workers and their families in Afghanistan.

“The killing of a close relative of one of our editors by the Taliban yesterday is inconceivably tragic, and testifies to the acute danger in which all our employees and their families in Afghanistan find themselves,” he said.

“It is evident that the Taliban are already carrying out organized searches for journalists, both in Kabul and in the provinces. We are running out of time!”

The Taliban had raided the homes of at least three other DW journalists, the broadcaster said.

DW and other German media organisations have called on the German government to take swift action to help their Afghan staff.

After taking Kabul, the Taliban launched a public relations blitz promising media freedom and a pardon for all their opponents.

However, a confidential UN document seen by AFP says they are intensifying their search for people who worked with US and NATO forces.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Hezbollah says Iran fuel tanker to sail to Lebanon

Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah said Thursday a tanker would set off from Iran "within hours" to bring desperately needed fuel supplies to Lebanon.

16 hours ago

Business

Chip crunch forces Toyota to cut Sept production by 40%: report

Toyota will cut auto production by 40 percent in September as the global chip shortage hits its supply chain.

14 hours ago

World

Desperate Afghans trapped in Kabul airport no-man's land

Thousands of Afghans were packed Thursday between Taliban checkpoints and a US-imposed ring of steel around Kabul's main airport.

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Huawei exec's extradition hearing in Canada comes to a close

The daughter of Huawei's founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, is accused of defrauding HSBC Bank.

18 hours ago