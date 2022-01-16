Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters calling for rights

Published

Taliban fighters pepper spray women protesters calling for rights
Around 20 women gathered in front of Kabul university - Copyright AFP Wakil KOHSAR
Around 20 women gathered in front of Kabul university - Copyright AFP Wakil KOHSAR
Rouba EL HUSSEINI

Taliban forces on Sunday fired pepper spray at a group of women protesters in Afghanistan’s capital demanding rights to work and education, three demonstrators told AFP.

Since seizing control of the country by force in August, the Taliban authorities have imposed creeping restrictions on Afghans, especially on women.

Around 20 women gathered in front of Kabul University, chanting “equality and justice” and carried banners that read “Women’s rights, human rights”, an AFP correspondent reported.

The protest however was later dispersed by the Taliban fighters who arrived at the scene in several vehicles, three women protesters told AFP.

“When we were near Kabul University three Taliban vehicles came, and fighters from one of the vehicles used pepper spray on us,” said a protester, who asked not to be named for security reasons.

“My right eye started to burn. I told one of them ‘shame on you’, and then he pointed his gun at me.”

Two other protesters said that one of the women had to be taken to hospital after the spray caused an allergic reaction to her eyes and face. 

An AFP correspondent saw a fighter confiscate a mobile phone of a man who was filming the demonstration.

The hardline Islamist group have banned unsanctioned protests and frequently intervened to forcefully break up rallies demanding rights for women.

The Taliban authorities have blocked women public sector employees from returning to work, many secondary schools have still not reopened for girls, and public universities are shut. 

Long distance trips for women who are not accompanied by a close male relative have been banned.

The authorities have also issued guidelines that prevent television channels from broadcasting serials featuring women actors.

Meanwhile, many women are living in hiding, fearful of a regime notorious for human rights abuses during their first stint in power between 1996-2001, before being ousted by a US-led invasion.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Canada’s foreign minister to visit Ukraine amid mounting fears of invasion

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will visit Kyiv next week to reaffirm support for Ukrainian sovereignty.

20 hours ago
Thieves loot freight trains in Los Angeles with impunity Thieves loot freight trains in Los Angeles with impunity

Business

Thieves loot freight trains in Los Angeles with impunity

Dozens of freight cars are broken into every day on LA's railways by thieves who take advantage of the trains' stops to loot packages...

9 hours ago

Life

National digital vaccine card aims to ease proof of vaccination requirements

About 200 million Americans now likely have access to a COVID-19 digital vaccine card.

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

A safer gun?: 'Smart' pistols headed to US market

"Smart" pistols designed to limit who can shoot them are poised to hit the booming US firearm market this year.

22 hours ago