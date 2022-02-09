Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Taliban erases signs of ex-government from Kabul streets

In the six months since taking back control of Afghanistan, the Taliban have erased all visible signs of the former government from the capital. 

Published

Afghan women take part in a women's rights protest in Kabul last week
Afghan women take part in a women's rights protest in Kabul. - Copyright AFP Wakil KOHSAR / File
Afghan women take part in a women's rights protest in Kabul. - Copyright AFP Wakil KOHSAR / File
Mohd RASFAN

In the six months since taking back control of Afghanistan, the Taliban have erased all visible signs of the former government from the capital.

Gone are flags of the former republic, murals of national heroes, and memorials honouring those killed in Taliban attacks.

Blast walls are now covered with slogans of the new Islamic Emirate. “With the help of God, our nation defeated the Americans,” reads one.

The owners of many beauty salons in central Kabul have removed posters of women in full make-up and fashionable hair styles once displayed on their doors.

Iconography of the slain anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud in his trademark Pakol cap that adorned almost every neighbourhood of the city has been covered up.

Fewer women and girls are seen moving between markets and cafes, many too afraid to leave the house after the takeover, or with no money to spend after losing their jobs.

Vehicles all but vanish after dark, as extra Taliban checkpoints spring up.

And on a hilltop overlooking Kabul, the black, green and red flag of the former regime has been taken down.

The flagpole now stands bare in the middle of a snowy garden.

In this article:Afghanistan, kabul, Taliban
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

New research helps patients with lower body paralysis walk again thanks to a spinal cord implant that stimulates muscles New research helps patients with lower body paralysis walk again thanks to a spinal cord implant that stimulates muscles

Tech & Science

Spinal cord implant helps paralysed patients walk again

The implant sends electrical pulses to his muscles, mimicking the action of the brain.

21 hours ago

Business

EU joins chips race with 42 bn euro bid to rival Asia

The EU launches a plan Tuesday to raise tens of billions of euros to boost semiconductor production in Europe.

15 hours ago

World

‘Freedom’ protest blocks busiest international crossing in North America

Ongoing protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Canada blocked traffic at Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Canada.

12 hours ago

Tech & Science

NFTs in education: Heading to the top of the class?

We are only starting to see the beginning of how NFTs and education can come together.

23 hours ago