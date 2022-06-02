Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Taliban begins the eradication of poppy fields in Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are making good on an edict issued in April, banning the cultivation of poppies.

Published

Helmand province, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan - A Marine with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, greets local children working in a poppy field near the base. Photo taken in 2011. Source - ISAF Headquarters Public Affairs Office from Kabul, Afghanistan, Public Domain (CC0 1.0)
Helmand province, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan - A Marine with 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, greets local children working in a poppy field near the base. Photo taken in 2011. Source - ISAF Headquarters Public Affairs Office from Kabul, Afghanistan, Public Domain (CC0 1.0)

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers are making good on an edict issued in April, banning the cultivation of poppies, aiming to wipe out the country’s massive production of opium and heroin.

Those violating the ban “will be arrested and tried according to Sharia laws in relevant courts,” the Taliban deputy interior minister for counternarcotics, Mullah Abdul Haq Akhund, told the Associated Press.

Akhund also said the Taliban were in touch with other governments and non-governmental organizations to work out alternative crops for farmers.

Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the eradication campaign will take place across the country. “We are committed to bringing poppy cultivation to zero,” he said.

The ban comes as Afghanistan’s economy has collapsed, cut off from international funding in the wake of the Taliban takeover nine months ago. The departure of U.S.-led foreign troops fueled an economic and humanitarian crisis that left many destitute Afghans dependent on the narcotics trade for survival.

Additionally, most of the population is struggling to afford food, and the country has been suffering from its worst drought in years.

Noor Mohammed, who owns one poppy field in Washir that was torn apart by Taliban tractors, said his plot of land is small and lacks water, so he can’t survive by growing less profitable crops, reports CBS News.

“If we are not allowed to cultivate this crop, we will not earn anything,” he said of his poppies.

Taliban’s changing priorities

The Taliban banned poppy growing in 2000 as they sought international legitimacy, but faced a popular backlash and later mostly changed their stance, according to experts.

The Taliban then encouraged the illicit drug business and Afghanistan eventually controlled more than 80 percent of global opium and heroin supplies.

“We’ve stood by on the sidelines and, unfortunately, allowed the Taliban to become probably the largest funded non-designated terrorist organization on the globe,” said a U.S. official with knowledge of Afghanistan’s drug trade.

Three of the last four years have seen some of Afghanistan’s highest levels of opium production, according to the U.N. Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Even as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, poppy cultivation soared 37 percent last year, it reported in May.

The banning of poppy cultivation will end up depriving the Taliban of about $40 million annually, predominantly from levies on opium production, heroin labs, and drug shipments, according to some experts, while others say the figure is much higher.

And it is still thought that the Taliban learned a lesson from their ban on poppy growing in 2000, said Brookings Institution scholar Vanda Felbab-Brown, when they backed down on their ban.

So what is the Taliban trying to do in Afghanistan today? They are faced with growing poverty and drought, as well as economic devastation.

In this article:Afghanistan, ban on cultivation, opium poppies, seeking legitamency, Taliban
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Arms for Ukraine: Who has sent what?

The U.S. has agreed to supply Ukraine with advanced rocket launch systems to try to turn the tide of the war in the eastern...

23 hours ago

World

UK forgets crisis to party for queen’s jubilee

Putting aside a biting inflationary crisis and doubts over the monarchy's future, Britons are set to party this week.

24 hours ago
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a swift turnaround in Finnish and Swedish public opinion in favour of NATO membership Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to a swift turnaround in Finnish and Swedish public opinion in favour of NATO membership

World

Sweden, Finland to meet Turkey at NATO in new bid for progress

NATO said Wednesday it will hold talks involving Turkey, Finland and Sweden in hopes of ending Ankara's opposition.

23 hours ago
The Ukrainian government has said it believes tens of thousands of people have been killed in Mariupol The Ukrainian government has said it believes tens of thousands of people have been killed in Mariupol

World

100 days of war in Ukraine: A timeline

Russia invaded Ukraine in the early hours of February 24, setting off the worst conflict in Europe in decades.

16 hours ago