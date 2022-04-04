Connect with us

Taliban bans opium poppy cultivation, along with wine, heroin, and other drugs

Cultivating the opium poppy in Afghanistan was banned on Sunday, along with wine, heroin, and other drugs.

Image: Central Intelligence Agency. Public Domain (CC0 1.0)
On Sunday, the Taliban outlawed opium poppy cultivation, and also banned the use, sale, transfer, purchase, import, and export of wine, heroin, and other drugs.

Interestingly, the Taliban has tried to ban the cultivation of the opium poppy for years –  before using the crop to fund its 20-year insurgency, the New York Times reports.

However, on claiming power in August, leaders signaled their tolerance would end, thereby satisfying a “major demand of the international community” on the path to reducing sanctions, per CNN.

At first, the Taliban leadership indicated a desire to ban the production of opium but said shortly after that there were no plans to stop or eradicate cultivation, acknowledging that Afghans were in the middle of an economic crisis.

Eying a window, many farmers took to growing the long-lasting crop as an investment amid harsh drought and the economic crisis With less supply, they figured, prices would climb, and they were right. Prices doubled.

And perhaps, the expected announcement came, strategically, as the harvest was already begun.

“As per the decree of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, all Afghans are informed that from now on, cultivation of poppy has been strictly prohibited across the country,” according to an order from the Taliban’s supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada.

“If anyone violates the decree, the crop will be destroyed immediately and the violator will be treated according to the Sharia law,” the order, announced at a news conference by the Ministry of Interior in Kabul, said.

As the Los Angeles Times reported in August, “the absence of Afghan opium and heroin, which mostly reaches users in Europe, Africa, and Canada rather than the United States, could create a wider opening for highly potent synthetic opioids like fentanyl from China and India.”

