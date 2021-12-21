Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Taliban allow protest calling for Afghan assets to be released

Published

The Taliban allowed a protest by around 200 people in the capital to call for the unfreezing of Afghan assets - Copyright AFP Mohd RASFAN

Around 200 Afghans marched in Kabul Tuesday to demand the release of billions of dollars of assets frozen by the international community — a rare protest allowed by the Taliban as the country battles a major economic crisis.

There were no women in Tuesday’s march, organised by a little-known group called the Afghan People’s Movement which in the past has held peace rallies in the capital.

The Taliban have outlawed protests unless approved, cracking down hard on several demonstrations held by women clamouring for the right to jobs and education.

Tuesday’s march clearly had the blessing of Afghanistan’s new rulers, with Taliban social media accounts featuring multiple images and video clips saying participants spoke for ordinary citizens.

“Let us eat” read one banner carried by a marcher near a square in central Kabul.

“Our main demand is that the United States should release our assets as soon as possible,” organiser Shafiq Ahmad Rahimi told AFP.

“This is the wealth of the nation, not of any single person, group or government,” he said.

Since the Taliban’s August 15 return to power, nearly $10 billion of assets have been frozen by an international community loathe to give access to the funds directly to the hardline Islamists.

But the country is in the grip of a major humanitarian crisis and the United Nations says more than half of Afghanistan’s 38 million people face hunger this winter.

Western countries have tied the unfreezing of assets to the Taliban respecting human rights — especially with regard to women being allowed to work and girls to attend school.

Tuesday’s march comes two days after the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) met in Pakistan and agreed to establish new ways of getting aid to Afghanistan.

The country’s economy, already battered by decades of war, went into freefall after the Taliban’s return.

Banks have also placed severe restrictions on withdrawals by private customers, and many in the capital have resorted to selling household possessions to buy food for their families.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine

World

EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine

The EU's drug regulator will decide Monday whether to approve a Covid jab by Novavax, which uses a more conventional technology.

22 hours ago

Life

Health alert: Risk of heavy metals in your cannabis supply

A new meta-analysis examines the ability of cannabis plants to absorb heavy metals and discusses the resulting health impacts on consumers.

15 hours ago
Australian reporter refused Hong Kong visa in latest media blow Australian reporter refused Hong Kong visa in latest media blow

World

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

China has overseen a sweeping crackdown in Hong Kong in response to huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago.

16 hours ago
Japanese tycoon 'excited' ahead of trip to ISS Japanese tycoon 'excited' ahead of trip to ISS

Tech & Science

Japanese space tourists return to Earth after 12 days on ISS

A Japanese billionaire was to return to Earth Monday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station.

22 hours ago