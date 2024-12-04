Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Taiwan’s Lai arrives in Tuvalu to shore up Pacific allies

AFP

Published

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te is on a week-long trip to the Pacific to shore up international support for Taiwan
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te is on a week-long trip to the Pacific to shore up international support for Taiwan - Copyright AFP Akio WANG
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te is on a week-long trip to the Pacific to shore up international support for Taiwan - Copyright AFP Akio WANG
Akio WANG

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te arrived in the tiny Pacific nation of Tuvalu on Wednesday, as part of a trip aimed at shoring up international support for Taiwan as China seeks to poach its few remaining allies.

Taiwan calls itself a sovereign nation, but Beijing insists the democratic island of 23 million people is part of its territory and opposes any official exchanges with it.

Lai’s day trip to Tuvalu came just ahead of a stopover in the US territory of Guam.

Earlier, he was in the Marshall Islands where President Hilda Heine expressed her government’s commitment to “remain a staunch ally” of Taiwan.

Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands are among 12 nations that still recognise Taiwan diplomatically, after China convinced others to dump Taipei in favour of Beijing. 

Lai was greeted in low-lying Tuvalu by Prime Minister Feleti Teo and Governor General Tofiga Vaevalu Falani, Teo’s office told AFP. 

“He landed this morning and was welcomed by Governor General and Prime Minister,” Semi Malaki, deputy secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, told AFP in an email.

“This afternoon he pays courtesy call to GG and Cabinet.”

Taiwan has a long history of providing development aid in the Pacific. 

Teo was named prime minister in February, a month after an election that put the nation’s recognition of Taiwan in question.

During the election campaign, senior lawmaker Seve Paeniu had floated the idea that Tuvalu’s new government could review its Taiwan ties.

That set off frenzied speculation about a looming shift in policy, but the new government has vowed to keep up its “special” relationship with Taiwan.

China has dramatically ramped up its efforts to gain influence across the Pacific islands in recent years, lavishing small nation states with loans, investment, security aid and other enticements.

Beijing has already poached some of Taiwan’s Pacific allies, convincing Solomon Islands and Kiribati to switch recognition in 2019.

Neighbouring Nauru severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in January this year, just days after Lai won Taiwan’s presidential elections.

Lai’s first overseas trip since taking office in May began with a two-day visit to the United States where he discussed “China’s military threats” towards Taiwan during a call with former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He also met with US government officials and members of Congress — drawing a fresh barrage of criticism from Beijing.

China rejects any international recognition of Taiwan and especially bristles at official contact between the island and Washington, Taiwan’s most important security backer.

China on Tuesday vowed to defend its “national sovereignty” and “territorial integrity” as Lai visited the Marshall Islands.

“The Taiwan issue is the core of China’s core interests,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, when asked whether Beijing could launch another round of war games around the self-ruled island in response to the Pacific tour.

Lai will wrap up his week-long trip on Friday with a visit to ally Palau.

In this article:Diplomacy, Taiwan, Tuvalu
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Meta says it is working with filmmakers and creators as it eases toward the possible public release of a 'Movie Gen' AI model that turns images into custom videos based on simple text prompts Meta says it is working with filmmakers and creators as it eases toward the possible public release of a 'Movie Gen' AI model that turns images into custom videos based on simple text prompts

Social Media

Meta says no sign of AI bedeviling elections in 2024

Meta says that most of the cover influence operations it has disrupted in recent years were carried out by actors from Russia, Iran and...

16 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Dunce level policy — Devalue the dollar + tariffs = massive increases in cost of living

You’re doing it again, America.

7 hours ago
Nearly 200 countries are in South Korea's Busan for negotiations on a deal to curb plastic pollution Nearly 200 countries are in South Korea's Busan for negotiations on a deal to curb plastic pollution

Business

US ‘disappointed’ after plastic pollution talks collapse: White House

The US government said Tuesday it was "disappointed" after nations negotiating a global treaty to curb plastic waste failed to reach a deal.

16 hours ago

Business

Asian markets mixed after US-China chip move, euro hit by France woes

Wall Street: — © Digital JournalAsian traders shifted tentatively Tuesday as they battled to track another record on Wall Street owing to fresh China-US...

16 hours ago