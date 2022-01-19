Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Taiwan VP to attend Honduras inauguration with diplomatic ties in balance

Taiwan will send its deputy leader to the inauguration of Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro.

Published

Taiwan VP to attend Honduras inauguration with diplomatic ties in balance
Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro pledged to shift her country's diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing if elected - Copyright AFP Johny MAGALLANES
Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro pledged to shift her country's diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing if elected - Copyright AFP Johny MAGALLANES

Taiwan will send its deputy leader to the inauguration of Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro, it said Wednesday, as the democratic island faces the potential loss of yet another diplomatic ally in Latin America.

Castro said while campaigning that she would “immediately open diplomatic and commercial relations with mainland China” if she won.

Last month, neighbouring Nicaragua switched its allegiance to Beijing, leaving Honduras as one of just 14 countries that still diplomatically recognise Taiwan rather than China.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory, to be retaken one day by force if necessary, and has stepped up efforts to diplomatically isolate it.

Taiwanese Vice President William Lai will attend the January 27 inauguration on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen, her office said in a statement.

Tsai had said she hoped official relations with Honduras would “continue to deepen” when congratulating Castro on her election victory in the November poll.

Latin America has been a key diplomatic battleground for China and Taiwan since the two split in 1949 after a civil war.

Beijing has spent decades successfully encouraging Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to switch sides, a campaign it ramped up after Tsai’s 2016 election.

Since then, China has poached eight of the island’s allies, including four in Latin America — Panama, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua.

Taipei recently accused Beijing of trying to lure away its allies by offering Covid-19 vaccines.

Before November’s election, Taiwan warned Honduras against “flashy and false” promises by China, after Castro, of the main opposition Liberty and Refoundation Party, said she planned to switch sides.

The leftist politician, wife of ousted former president Manuel Zelaya, won by a comfortable margin over her right-wing opponent, Nasry Asfura.

Taiwanese media said Lai was planning to transit in the United States en route to Honduras, a move likely to irritate China, which has previously protested US stopovers by President Tsai.

In this article:Taiwan Honduras
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Tesla finds a new source for key battery ingredient, bypassing China

Screen-grab from video showing Syrah Resources Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. Source - Syrah Resources Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component...

9 hours ago

Business

Crude oil climbs to its highest prices since 2014

Oil prices surge to 7-year high with geopolitical tensions in focus after an attack on an Abu Dhabi oil facility. Source - Flcelloguy at...

6 hours ago
Peru beaches suffer oil spill blamed on waves from Tonga volcanic eruption Peru beaches suffer oil spill blamed on waves from Tonga volcanic eruption

World

Peru beaches suffer oil spill blamed on waves from Tonga volcanic eruption

Peruvian authorities sealed off three beaches after they were hit by an oil spill blamed on freak waves caused by the volcanic eruption in...

23 hours ago
US court awards Warmbier family $240,000 seized from North Korea US court awards Warmbier family $240,000 seized from North Korea

World

US court awards Warmbier family $240,000 seized from North Korea

A U.S. court has awarded the family of Otto Warmbier, the American student who died after being jailed by Pyongyang, $240,000 seized from a...

20 hours ago