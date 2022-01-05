Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Taiwan sets up $200m fund for Lithuania after China row

Published

Flowers are seen in the lobby of the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, whose opening infuriated Beijing, in November 2021 - Copyright AFP Abduaziz MADYAROV

Taiwan said Wednesday it would set up a fund with $200 million (176 million euros) to invest in Lithuania, as businesses there complain of losses from a China-Lithuania row.

Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius in November under its own name — a significant diplomatic departure that set off a bitter dispute with China.

“Taiwan is setting up an investment fund with an initial funding of 200 million US dollars to invest in Lithuanian industries which are strategic for both Lithuania and Taiwan,” said Eric Huang, the head of the Taiwanese representative office in Lithuania.

He said the investment was part of Taiwan’s plan to develop economic ties with Lithuania following pressure from China.

Huang said the fund would invest in semiconductor, laser, biotechnology and similar Lithuanian industries, with the first investments expected this year.

The Baltic EU state defied pressure from Beijing and allowed Taipei to open a de facto embassy.

That prompted retaliation, Lithuanian business leaders and officials say, in the form of blocked exports from Lithuania and other economic restrictions.

A Taiwanese liquor company said this week that it has snapped up more than 20,000 bottles of Lithuanian rum that were blocked from China.

Huang said that 120 cargo containers that were affected had also been bought by Taiwan.

The United States, which has been increasingly vocal in its concerns about Beijing, has also offered support to Lithuania.

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in a telephone call with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, promised cooperation to “address coercive diplomatic and economic behaviour,” her office said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meeting in Washington with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, said that the two nations shared concerns about Beijing’s efforts to “bully” Lithuania.

“This isn’t just about Lithuania, but about how every country in the world should be able to determine its own foreign policy free from this kind of coercion,” Blinken told a joint news conference.

“And the United States will work with our allies and partners, including Germany, to stand up against intimidation like this from China by strengthening our economic resilience, diversifying our supply chains and countering all forms of economic blackmail,” he said.

The Lithuanian government has held firm although President Gitanas Nauseda this week said it had been “a mistake” to allow Taipei to open an office in Vilnius using the name Taiwan.

Beijing baulks at any international support for Taiwan lest it lends a sense of international legitimacy to the island, which it considers part of its territory and has vowed to one day seize by force if necessary.

Lithuania plans to open its own trade office in Taiwan in the first months of 2022.

The solidarity comes as Taiwan keeps losing the dwindling number of small nations that still recognise it, with Nicaragua switching sides last month.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Macron sparks backlash after warning France's unvaccinated Macron sparks backlash after warning France's unvaccinated

World

Macron sparks backlash after warning France's unvaccinated

"As for the non-vaccinated, I really want to piss them off," Macron told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview, using the French verb "emmerder".

15 hours ago
Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

World

Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

A Hong Kong cruise ship carrying 3,700 people was ordered back to port on Wednesday for virus testing.

19 hours ago
Biden says a Trump candidacy would motivate second term run Biden says a Trump candidacy would motivate second term run

World

Trump cancels Jan 6 press conference, Biden to address divided nation

Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly gave up his plan to steal the limelight on the anniversary of the January 6th assault against Congress.

23 hours ago
Ecuador, Colombia slam use of wild animal species after MasterChef episode Ecuador, Colombia slam use of wild animal species after MasterChef episode

World

Ecuador, Colombia slam use of wild animal species after MasterChef episode

In the offending episode, contestants of MasterChef Ecuador cooked up tollo, a small shark, as well as a type of wild deer and a...

13 hours ago