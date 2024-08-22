Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Taiwan sentences eight soldiers for spying for China

AFP

Published

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and has ramped up military and political pressures on the democratic island in recent years
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and has ramped up military and political pressures on the democratic island in recent years - Copyright AFP I-Hwa CHENG
China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and has ramped up military and political pressures on the democratic island in recent years - Copyright AFP I-Hwa CHENG

Eight Taiwanese military servicemen were sentenced on Thursday to up to 13 years in prison for spying for Beijing, with the court saying they did it for the money.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and has ramped up military and political pressures on the democratic island in recent years. 

The two sides split in 1949 after a civil war and have been spying on each other since.

The defendants in Thursday’s sentencing were active-duty soldiers “willing to collect intelligence for China that caused the leak of important secrets,” a Taiwan High Court statement said. “They were seduced by money.”

Among them was a man surnamed Hsiao, who was the key to recruiting soldiers to join “a network for China” to gather and hand over information, the court said.

He received the heaviest jail term: 13 years. 

Another was sentenced to five-and-a-half years for shooting a “psychological warfare video to indicate his willingness to surrender to the People’s Liberation Army”, while one man received a nine-year sentence for “conspiring to defect” to China by flying a military helicopter.

“Their actions violated their official duties of being loyal to the country, defending the country and the people… to seriously endanger national security and the well-being of the people of Taiwan,” the court said.

All eight men can appeal the ruling. 

Prosecutors had initially indicted 10 people in November in the case. One was acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

The other — a retired soldier surnamed Chen — was identified as the person who enlisted Hsiao. 

But the court said it would handle Chen’s case separately after he fled to China. He is currently wanted in Taiwan.

Thursday’s sentencing was the latest in a recent string of spying cases. 

Last month, a sergeant who worked at a navy training centre was indicted for allegedly photographing and leaking confidential defence information to Beijing.

In this article:China, Justice, Military, Politics, Taiwan
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Jewel of Roman Empire lies neglected in Libya chaos Jewel of Roman Empire lies neglected in Libya chaos

Entertainment

Op-Ed: Civilization 7 release 11 February 2025 – The plugs have begun. Now the questions

Years of happy play ahead.

23 hours ago

Business

Asia tracks Wall St lower as traders pause Fed-fuelled rally

With few sparks to drive buying, markets took their cue from Wall Street, where the main indexes slipped after an eight-day advance.

24 hours ago
The "Borderlands" game announcement kicked off Gamescom in Germany The "Borderlands" game announcement kicked off Gamescom in Germany

Entertainment

Gamer gathering opens in Germany with ‘Borderlands’ news

Industry heavyweights Microsoft and China's Tencent are both joining the show, but Japanese giants Sony and Nintendo are staying away.

20 hours ago
Technical problems with some wind turbines is one reason lenders are reluctant to take on additional risk with Siemens Energy Technical problems with some wind turbines is one reason lenders are reluctant to take on additional risk with Siemens Energy

Tech & Science

Winds of change: How the renewables revolution is harnessing AI

Increasing the level of automation in the renewables space could be a keyway to reaffirm environmental goals.

14 hours ago