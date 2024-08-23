Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Taiwan leader urges unity on Chinese attack anniversary

AFP

Published

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te (C) presents incense during an event marking the 66th anniversary of China's artillery attack on the Kinmen islands
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te (C) presents incense during an event marking the 66th anniversary of China's artillery attack on the Kinmen islands - Copyright AFP Sam Yeh
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te (C) presents incense during an event marking the 66th anniversary of China's artillery attack on the Kinmen islands - Copyright AFP Sam Yeh

Taiwanese must “unite as one” against the threat from China, President Lai Ching-te said Friday, as the island marked the 66th anniversary of a deadly Chinese artillery attack.

Beijing claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

The anniversary of the assault on the Kinmen islands, known as the “823 bombardment”, comes as China has ramped up military and political pressure on Taiwan in recent years.

Controlled by Taiwan, the islands lie just three miles from the Chinese coast.

Lai, who took office in May, laid a wreath to commemorate the bombardment’s victims at a cemetery during his first trip to Kinmen as president.

“We must be determined to protect Taiwan” and carry on the spirit of the soldiers who faced the 823 bombardment, he said at a banquet attended by veterans and their families.

China’s People’s Liberation Army fired 470,000 shells at Kinmen and nearby islets in 1958, killing 618 servicemen and civilians in an attack that lasted 44 days.

“At present, the threat Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu face from China is no less than previous years,” he said, referring to three outlying island chains under Taipei’s control.

“If we want to resist the threat from China in the future, we must unite as one… We have only one goal — defend national sovereignty and safeguard democracy”.

Lai has been labelled a “dangerous separatist” by China for his staunch defence of Taiwan’s sovereignty, and Beijing conducted large-scale military drills around the island just days after his inauguration. 

Taiwan’s military has been reporting near-daily sightings of Chinese warships around its waters, as well as sorties by fighter jets and drones around the island.

On Friday, the defence ministry said 41 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels were detected in a 24-hour window ending at 6:00 am (2200 GMT Thursday).

In this article:Army, China, History, Politics, Taiwan
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The average annual emissions for the 2013-2022 period was 53 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide -- primarily from the use of fossil fuels like oil and gas, the report said The average annual emissions for the 2013-2022 period was 53 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide -- primarily from the use of fossil fuels like oil and gas, the report said

Tech & Science

Could ‘zero trust’ have prevented the Halliburton cyberattack?

Oil giant Halliburton has been hit by a cyberattack. How could this have been prevented?

9 hours ago
Nepal has lifted its ban on TikTok Nepal has lifted its ban on TikTok

Social Media

Nepal lifts ban on video-sharing platform TikTok

TikTok, which has around one billion monthly users, has faced restrictions in many countries for allegedly breaking data rules.

13 hours ago
Sales of US existing homes ticked up 1.3 percent in July Sales of US existing homes ticked up 1.3 percent in July

Business

US existing home sales rise in July, ending downward trend

Sales of US existing homes ticked up 1.3 percent in July - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. FallonSales of previously owned homes in the United...

15 hours ago
Among the successes identified was Britain's introduction in 2013 of a minimum carbon price, subsidies for renewable energy, and a coal phase-out plan Among the successes identified was Britain's introduction in 2013 of a minimum carbon price, subsidies for renewable energy, and a coal phase-out plan

Business

Combining climate measures key to slashing emissions: study

Published in the journal Science, the study examined 25 years of public policies in 41 countries across six continents.

4 hours ago