Taiwan govt to return bills expanding powers to parliament

AFP

Published

Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai delivers his first policy address during a session at the Parliament in Taipei Friday - Copyright AFP Sam Yeh

Taiwan’s premier said Friday the controversial bills expanding parliament’s powers will be sent back to the legislature, citing worries about their constitutionality after they drew thousands of protesters angered by government overreach.

Proponents of the bills say the expanded parliamentary powers are needed to curb corruption, but critics fear the laws could weaken self-ruled Taiwan’s democracy against the influence of China — which claims the island as part of its territory. 

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te is part of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which advocates for the island’s sovereignty. But it lost the parliamentary majority in January elections, spelling trouble for his administration.

The bills were proposed by Taiwan’s largest opposition party, Kuomintang (KMT) — widely regarded as pro-Beijing — and passed Tuesday with the support of the upstart Taiwan People’s Party.

But Premier Cho Jung-tai said Friday that the executive branch “will consider seeking remedies” as the bills could be “unconstitutional and impractical”.

“The people have raised many doubts about whether (the bills) violate the separation of powers and infringe on people’s rights and interests,” he told parliament in his first policy address.

According to Taiwan’s constitution, if the executive branch deems a bill passed by the parliament to be “difficult to execute”, it can send it back within 10 days for reconsideration.

Several KMT lawmakers walked out during the premier’s address, local media reported.

The most controversial is a “contempt of parliament” bill that effectively criminalises officials unwilling to cooperate with legislative investigations and could lead to fines.

Critics say such a law in a polarised environment like Taiwan’s parliament could lead to abuse of power.

Thousands gathered outside the parliament building on Tuesday to protest this proposal, with many holding signs that read: “I hold contempt for parliament”.

The bills would also allow parliament to exercise its “power of investigation”, requiring government agencies, military units, private companies and relevant individuals to provide information.

