World

Taiwan drag queen performs for outgoing President Tsai

AFP

Published

Taiwanese drag queen Nymphia Wind, in yellow, and her team performed at the island's presidential office on Wednesday
Taiwanese drag queen Nymphia Wind, in yellow, and her team performed at the island's presidential office on Wednesday - Copyright TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/AFP Handout
Taiwanese drag queen Nymphia Wind, in yellow, and her team performed at the island's presidential office on Wednesday - Copyright TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/AFP Handout

Taiwanese drag queen Nymphia Wind and winner of hit TV series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performed a rousing medley of songs for outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking her for being the island’s “mother”.

During Tsai’s two terms in power, her Democratic Progressive Party had been a strong proponent of social issues particularly on LGBTQ rights, making the island the first in Asia to legalise gay marriage in 2019.

She will step down as president on Monday with that under her belt, as well as having been Taiwan’s first woman president — two milestones that Nymphia Wind tearfully highlighted in a speech Wednesday at the presidential office.

“Thank you so much for your eight years of dedication, for becoming Taiwan’s mother,” the Taiwanese-American drag queen said.

The first East Asian winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performed three songs in the main entrance of the presidential office — the first by Taiwanese songstress Huang Fei, and then “Marry the Night” by Lady Gaga.

For the final song, Nymphia Wind was joined by five other Taiwanese drag queens as they danced and lipsynced to pop star Jolin Tsai’s LGBTQ-centred song “Womxnly”, which includes the lyrics “Never let anyone change who you are”.

“This is probably the first presidential office in the world to host a drag show,” Nymphia Wind quipped as Tsai applauded her after the performance.

Nymphia Wind’s win last month sent the island’s social media in a frenzy when she said “Taiwan, this is for you!”

Tsai congratulated her then on social media site X, praising her “for being so accomplished in the difficult art form of drag, and for being the first Taiwanese to take the stage and win” “RuPaul’s Drag Race”. 

“Taiwan thanks you for living fearlessly,” she said in a tweet. 

