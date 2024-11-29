Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Taiwan detects 41 Chinese military aircraft, ships ahead of Lai US stopover

AFP

Published

File image of a woman walking past a Taiwanese national flag at Maritime Plaza in Keelung on October 22, 2024
File image of a woman walking past a Taiwanese national flag at Maritime Plaza in Keelung on October 22, 2024 - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS
File image of a woman walking past a Taiwanese national flag at Maritime Plaza in Keelung on October 22, 2024 - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS
Amber Wang and Allison Jackson

Taiwan said Friday it detected 41 Chinese military aircraft and ships around the island ahead of a Hawaii stopover by President Lai Ching-te, part of a Pacific tour that has sparked fury in Beijing.

Beijing insists self-ruled Taiwan is part of its territory and opposes any international recognition of the island and its claim to be a sovereign nation.

To press its claims, China deploys fighter jets, drones and warships around Taiwan on a near-daily basis, with the number of sorties increasing in recent years.

In the 24 hours to 6:00 am on Friday (2200 GMT Thursday), Taiwan’s defence ministry said it had detected 33 Chinese aircraft and eight navy vessels in its airspace and waters.

That included 19 aircraft that took part in China’s “joint combat readiness patrol” on Thursday evening and was the highest number in more than three weeks, according to an AFP tally of figures released daily by the ministry.

Taiwan also spotted a balloon — the fourth since Sunday — about 172 kilometres (107 miles) west of the island. 

“It can’t be ruled out that there will be a relatively large-scale military exercise in response to Lai’s visit,” Su Tzu-yun, a military expert at Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research, told AFP.

– ‘Old friends’ –

Lai, an outspoken defender of Taiwan’s sovereignty and whom China calls a “separatist”, departs Saturday on his first overseas trip since taking office in May.

He will stop briefly in Hawaii and the US territory of Guam to meet “old friends”, as he visits Taiwan’s three remaining allies in the Pacific.

Taiwanese government officials have previously stopped over on US soil during visits to the Pacific or Latin America, angering China, which has sometimes responded with military drills around the island.

China has reacted furiously to Lai’s planned trip, with a spokesperson for the defence ministry vowing Thursday to “resolutely crush” any attempts for Taiwan independence.

Asked whether China’s military would take countermeasures over Lai’s Pacific tour, Wu Qian said: “We firmly oppose official interaction with China’s Taiwan region in any form.”

China has staged two large-scale military drills around Taiwan since Lai took office and verbally attacked him at every turn over his statements and speeches.

Lin Ying-yu, a military expert at Tamkang University, said China’s response would be determined by Lai’s remarks during the trip.

“China may carry out military exercises, but they may not be large ones. It will depend on what President Lai says,” Lin told AFP, adding the current weather was “not very good” for drills.

– ‘Legitimacy’ –

The South Pacific was once seen as a bastion of support for Taiwan’s claim to statehood, but China has methodically whittled this down.

In the past five years, Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Nauru have all been persuaded to switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

The Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau are now the only Pacific island nations among Taiwan’s 12 remaining diplomatic allies.

Beijing’s efforts to woo Taiwan’s allies and expand its influence in the region have alarmed the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Switching recognition to China “opened the door to much deeper engagement between Beijing and those countries,” said Mark Harrison, a senior lecturer in Chinese studies at the University of Tasmania.

Lai’s trip was a rare opportunity for the president to represent Taiwan abroad and bolster its claim to statehood.

“Even though they kind of look theatrical and performative, (these trips) actually give Taiwan a genuine voice in the international system,” Harrision told AFP.

“They confer legitimacy, they confer the appearance of sovereignty and, with the international system as it is, the appearance of sovereignty is also sovereignty.”

In this article:Defence, Diplomacy, Taiwan
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

LVMH chief Bernard Arnault denied any knowledge of the alleged scheme in court on Thursday LVMH chief Bernard Arnault denied any knowledge of the alleged scheme in court on Thursday

Business

French luxury mogul Arnault defiant at ex-spy chief trial

LVMH chief Bernard Arnault denied any knowledge of the alleged scheme in court on Thursday - Copyright AFP Gregoire CAMPIONEAnne LechvienFrance’s richest man, LVMH...

18 hours ago
Uber has 1,500 women drivers working in Paris Uber has 1,500 women drivers working in Paris

Tech & Science

Uber and Bolt unveil women-only service in Paris

Two rival ride-hailing platforms announced on Thursday options allowing Parisian women to order a car driven by a female driver.

14 hours ago
The study was released a week after Ecuador declared a national emergency due to forest fires The study was released a week after Ecuador declared a national emergency due to forest fires

World

Air pollution from fires linked to 1.5 million deaths a year

The study was released a week after Ecuador declared a national emergency due to forest fires - Copyright AFP GREG BAKERAir pollution caused by...

14 hours ago

Business

AOSEED unveils the X-MAKER JOY: A game-changer in kid-friendly 3D printing

AOSEED has introduced an exciting new product to the world of 3D printing, the X-MAKER JOY Kid-Friendly 3D Printer. Designed specifically for children, this...

19 hours ago