Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Taiwan detects 103 Chinese warplanes around island

AFP

Published

The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong, one of two such operational ships in the Chinese fleet, was detected last week around 60 nautical miles southeast of Taiwan
The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong, one of two such operational ships in the Chinese fleet, was detected last week around 60 nautical miles southeast of Taiwan - Copyright ANP/AFP Evert-Jan Daniels
The Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong, one of two such operational ships in the Chinese fleet, was detected last week around 60 nautical miles southeast of Taiwan - Copyright ANP/AFP Evert-Jan Daniels

Taiwan told China on Monday to stop its “destructive unilateral actions” after it detected more than 100 Chinese warplanes and nine navy ships in areas around the self-ruled island. 

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary, and has ramped up diplomatic and military pressure in recent years.

Taiwan’s defence ministry described the number of warplanes detected in areas around the island as a “recent high”, while Beijing refrained from issuing any official comment on the sorties.

“Between the morning of September 17th to 18th, the Ministry of National Defence had detected a total of 103 Chinese aircraft which was a recent high and has posed severe challenges to the security across the Taiwan Strait and in the region,” Taipei’s defence ministry said in a statement.

Beijing’s “continued military harassment can easily lead to a sharp spike in tension and worsen regional security,” the ministry said, as it called on China to “immediately stop such destructive unilateral actions.”

Of the total number of warplanes detected, 40 crossed the so-called median line of the Taiwan Strait that separates the island from China, and entered its southwest and southeast air defence identification zone (ADIZ), the statement said.

– ‘High alert’ –

Last week, Taipei also reported an increased number of incursions by Chinese warplanes and ships. 

The uptick came as Beijing said its troops were on “high alert” after two ships belonging to the United States and Canada sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said 68 Chinese aircraft and 10 naval vessels were detected around the island between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

Some of those planes and warships were heading to an unspecified area of the Western Pacific to “conduct joint sea and air training” with China’s Shandong aircraft carrier, the ministry said.

The Shandong, one of two operational aircraft carriers in the Chinese fleet, was detected last week around 60 nautical miles (110 kilometres) southeast of Taiwan heading into the Western Pacific, Taipei authorities said.

Japan’s defence ministry also said last week its navy had detected six ships — including frigates, destroyers, one fast combat support ship and the Shandong — sailing through waters some 650 kilometres (400 miles) south of Miyakojima island, east of Taiwan.

It also confirmed that jets and helicopters had been detected taking off and landing from the Shandong.

China has not commented officially on any drills being conducted in the Western Pacific.

Analysts said China could be flexing its muscles to counter US influence in the Asia-Pacific, after it led multiple military drills in the region.

Among them were the ongoing US-South Korean exercise in the Yellow Sea, a drill involving the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea in the East China Sea, and the 19-nation Super Garuda Shield exercise.

“Politically, China aims to counter the military containment of democratic allies led by the United States,” Su Tzu-yun, an analyst at Taiwan’s Institute for National Defence and Security Research told AFP.

Taiwan had reported sharply increasing number of warplane flights around the island following last August’s visit to Taipei by Nancy Pelosi, then-speaker of the US House of Representatives.

In April, Beijing conducted a three-day “Joint Sword” military exercises to simulate the encirclement of the island, after Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

At the time, Taiwan detected 71 Chinese warplanes in a 24-hour period, matching the previous record daily high set in December 2022.

In this article:China, Military, Politics, Taiwan
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Brazil opens first ‘ExpoCannabis’ amid pot debate

Bubbling with euphoria as thick as the haze in the air, marijuana enthusiasts flocked this weekend to Brazil's first "ExpoCannabis."

16 hours ago

Business

US auto union chief warns ready to ‘amp up’ strike if no deal

The UAW chief warned that a historic strike at the top three US car makers will expand if the companies do not raise their...

7 hours ago
Crowds hold up banners during a "Walk for Yes" rally in Melbourne ahead of the referendum that could grant Indigenous Australians a constitutionally enshrined right to be consulted on policies that affect them Crowds hold up banners during a "Walk for Yes" rally in Melbourne ahead of the referendum that could grant Indigenous Australians a constitutionally enshrined right to be consulted on policies that affect them

World

Indigenous rights supporters rally across Australia before vote

Crowds hold up banners during a "Walk for Yes" rally in Melbourne ahead of the referendum that could grant Indigenous Australians a constitutionally enshrined...

23 hours ago
The Toronto International Film Festival is the biggest of its kind in North America The Toronto International Film Festival is the biggest of its kind in North America

Entertainment

Five can’t-miss movies from the Toronto film fest

The Toronto International Film Festival wrapped up on Sunday, after a whirling 10 days chock full of world premieres.

12 hours ago