World

Taiwan conducts missile drills at sensitive test site

An US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile is launched during a live-fire exercise in Pingtung County - Copyright AFP Sam Yeh

Taiwan conducted missile drills simulating the interception of enemy fighters and munitions at a sensitive test site Tuesday, as the island seeks to step up “combat effectiveness” against an increasingly assertive China.

Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory and has stepped up military pressure by sending drones, fighter jets and naval vessels around the island.

Taiwan has steadily built up its defence capabilities in recent years, making big-ticket weapons purchases while increasing its defence budget to invest in military reforms and a homegrown arsenal. 

On Tuesday, the military fired domestically made Sky Bow III and US-made Patriot II missiles into the sky from its Jiupeng base in southern Pingtung County. 

It was the first time in over a decade that reporters were granted access to the base, home to the government-run National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, which specialises in weapons development.

“All the missiles fired today hit their targets smoothly. So it demonstrates… that the training of our officers and soldiers is very solid,” defence ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang told reporters.

At dawn, soldiers fired the two types of missiles into the sky as RIM-66 Standard missiles were fired from a frigate off the coast.

Colonel Kao Shu-li of the Air Force’s air defence division said the exercise’s main goal was to enhance “the overall combat effectiveness of the force”.

“We have the ability, confidence, and determination to defend our country, to defend our airspace,” added Lieutenant Cheng Yong-ru, who led a battalion in the live-fire mission. 

Separately Tuesday, Taiwan’s defence ministry reported five Chinese aircraft and 11 naval vessels around the island in a 24-hour window ending at 6 am (2200 GMT Monday).

In this article:China, Military, Politics, Taiwan
