Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Syrians flock to celebrate new day after Assad’s fall

AFP

Published

Bashar al-Assad ruled Syria for 24 years before his ouster
Bashar al-Assad ruled Syria for 24 years before his ouster - Copyright TAIWAN COAST GUARD/AFP Handout
Bashar al-Assad ruled Syria for 24 years before his ouster - Copyright TAIWAN COAST GUARD/AFP Handout

Syrians flocked to the main square of the capital city Damascus on Monday to mark what many regard as a long-awaited new dawn after the fall of president Bashar al-Assad, AFP journalists saw.

Assad fled to Russia on Sunday after a lightning offensive spearheaded by Islamist rebels ousted him from power, opening a new chapter in Syria’s history after five decades of rule by his clan.

AFP journalists at Umayyad Square saw fighters deployed as joyful residents flocked to the scene following a nighttime curfew imposed by the rebels for the capital.

“It’s indescribable, we never thought this nightmare would end, we are reborn,” 49-year-old Rim Ramadan, a civil servant at the finance ministry, told AFP at the square in the heart of the capital.

“We were afraid for 55 years of speaking, even at home, we used to say the walls had ears,” Ramadan said, as people honked their car horns and rebels fired their guns into the air.

“We feel like we’re living a dream,” she added.

Elsewhere in the capital, some neighbourhoods were deserted, another AFP journalist saw.

The end of Assad’s rule follows a 14-year civil war sparked by a brutal crackdown on democracy protests.

The war killed more than 500,000 people and forced half the population to flee their homes, many millions of them abroad.

Assad inherited from his father Hafez al-Assad a system under which anyone suspected of dissent could be jailed or killed.

Assad relied on his alliances with Russia and Iran to remain at the helm despite the mass protests and armed rebellion.

But on November 27, a coalition of rebels led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham launched an offensive that tore through the country, wresting control of city after city until they reached Damascus on Sunday.

In a matter of days, the grip of the army and security forces collapsed and rebels moved into the main cities of Aleppo, Hama, Daraa and Homs, before entering the capital, bringing about an end to decades of Baath party rule.

strs-jos/ser/jxb

In this article:Conflict, damascus, Syria
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Children enjoy a Christmas magic show at the Flower Garland kindergarten Children enjoy a Christmas magic show at the Flower Garland kindergarten

Life

Two thirds of poorest families in UK miss out on childcare

If the government doesn’t think differently about the delivery, it could leave the poorest children and families far behind.

13 hours ago
The Christmas lights are already on all over Britain The Christmas lights are already on all over Britain

Business

UK retailers feed off public affection for festive ads

What is clear is how companies can increasingly "leverage the value of that advert across multiple different platforms, not just TV. 

19 hours ago
The moves, which Beijing said were to safeguard national security, swiftly followed Washington's own curbs to hobble China's ability to make advanced computer chips The moves, which Beijing said were to safeguard national security, swiftly followed Washington's own curbs to hobble China's ability to make advanced computer chips

Business

US clean energy, defense to be impacted by China export curbs

The moves, which Beijing said were to safeguard national security, swiftly followed Washington's own curbs to hobble China's ability to make advanced computer chips...

19 hours ago
In a whirlwind of promises, Donald Trump reiterated speedy implementation of his major campaign pledges In a whirlwind of promises, Donald Trump reiterated speedy implementation of his major campaign pledges

World

Trump touts tariffs, mass deportations and NATO skepticism in TV interview

Donald Trump doubled down Sunday on hard-line campaign pledges to impose trade tariffs and carry out mass deportations.

13 hours ago