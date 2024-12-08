Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Syria Islamist rebel chief hails ‘victory’, at landmark Damascus mosque

Syria’s rebel leader hailed a “historic” victory Sunday from a landmark Damascus mosque.
AFP

Published

Islamist rebel leader Mohammed al-Jolani told a crowd at Damascus's Umayyad Mosque that the rebels' victory is 'historic for the region'
Islamist rebel leader Mohammed al-Jolani told a crowd at Damascus's Umayyad Mosque that the rebels' victory is 'historic for the region' - Copyright AFP Abdulaziz KETAZ
Islamist rebel leader Mohammed al-Jolani told a crowd at Damascus's Umayyad Mosque that the rebels' victory is 'historic for the region' - Copyright AFP Abdulaziz KETAZ

Syria’s rebel leader hailed a “historic” victory Sunday from a landmark Damascus mosque after his Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group headed a lightning offensive, snatching the capital from government control in less than two weeks.

His speech came as Syria’s president Bashar al-Assad fled  — for Moscow according to Russian news agencies — triggering celebrations across Syria and beyond at the end of his oppressive rule.

“This victory, my brothers, is historic for the region,” HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, said in a speech at the Umayyad Mosque.

He also said the rebel takeover was also a victory “for the entire Islamic nation”, in the video statement shared by rebels on Telegram.

“Today, Syria is being purified,” he said, adding that “this victory is born from the people who have languished in prison, and the mujahideen (fighters) broke their chains”.

He said that, under Assad, Syria had become a place for “Iranian ambitions, where sectarianism was rife,” in reference to Assad’s allies Iran and its Lebanese proxy Hezbollah.

As he entered the mosque, crowds could be seen cheering him on and chanting “Allahu akbar (God is greatest)”, videos circulating online showed.

HTS is rooted in the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda, with which it broke ties in 2016. 

Proscribed as a terrorist organisation by Western governments, HTS has sought to soften its image in recent years.

The government fell more than 13 years after Assad’s crackdown on anti-government protests ignited Syria’s brutal civil war, which has drawn in foreign powers, jihadists and claimed more than half a million lives.

In this article:Conflict, damascus, Mosque, Syria
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Japanese 89-year-old Tomiji Suzuki started coding in retirement and is now making apps for the fast-growing elderly demographic Japanese 89-year-old Tomiji Suzuki started coding in retirement and is now making apps for the fast-growing elderly demographic

Life

Op-Ed: Retirement age, pensions, revenue, and nutcase economics

Rational economics will get you out of this mess. Learn how.

12 hours ago
Pedestrians pass by the security barriers and fences placed around the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral on the eve of its official reopening Pedestrians pass by the security barriers and fences placed around the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral on the eve of its official reopening

World

Macron, Trump, Zelensky discuss ‘crazy’ world in Paris

President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday hosted three-way talks with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

22 hours ago
Rising interest rates is causing pain for British homeowners as mortgage rates are usually fixed for only several years Rising interest rates is causing pain for British homeowners as mortgage rates are usually fixed for only several years

Business

Rise, fall and rise again? Where is the global mortgage market heading?

What is the state of the global mortgage market and to what extent can we rely on the headline data?

22 hours ago
The Christmas lights are already on all over Britain The Christmas lights are already on all over Britain

Business

UK retailers feed off public affection for festive ads

What is clear is how companies can increasingly "leverage the value of that advert across multiple different platforms, not just TV. 

6 hours ago