Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Syria FM hopes first foreign visit to Saudi opens ‘new, bright page’

AFP

Published

Syria’s top diplomat said he hoped to open a “new, bright page” with Saudi Arabia upon arriving in the kingdom Wednesday, the first foreign visit for Syria’s new rulers, who seized power last month.

“I have just arrived in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, accompanied by the Minister of Defence Murhaf Abu Qasra and the Head of the General Intelligence Service Anas Khattab,” Assaad al-Shibani said in a statement on X.

“Through this first visit in the history of Free Syria, we aspire to open a new, bright page in Syrian-Saudi relations that befits the long shared history between the two countries,” he added.

Earlier Wednesday Syrian state media said the top delegation had come to the kingdom “at the invitation of the Saudi foreign minister”, quoting a foreign ministry source.

A statement shared by Syria’s Foreign ministry said Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed bin Abdulkarim El-Khereiji had received the delegation at the international airport in Riyadh.

The statement was accompanied by photos of him and Shibani shaking hands and other pictures of Saudi officials sitting down with the delegation.

Last month, a Saudi delegation met Syria’s new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus, a source close to the Saudi government told AFP at the time.

Sharaa heads the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group that led the rebel offensive that ousted President Bashar al-Assad on December 8.

Last week, in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television, Sharaa said Saudi Arabia “will certainly have a large role in Syria’s future”, pointing to “a big investment opportunity for all neighbouring countries”.

Syria’s economy and infrastructure has been devastated by more than 13 years of civil war that began with a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 2011.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Assad’s government in 2012 and backed Syrian rebels seeking to overthrow him early in the country’s civil war.

But last year, Riyadh restored ties with Assad’s government and was instrumental in Syria’s return to the Arab League, ending its regional isolation.

Saudi Arabia has become a major market for captagon, an addictive drug for which there is huge demand in the oil-rich Gulf.

The amphetamine-like narcotic was Syria’s most valuable export under Assad, turning the country into one of the world’s leading narco states.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Daniel Clarke Daniel Clarke

Business

How CSV Midstream Solutions is innovating by creating shared value

How creating shared value shapes innovation and relationships with communities.

11 hours ago
US President Jimmy Carter (C) congratulates Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (R) on March 26, 1979 on the north lawn of the White House after the signing of a historic peace treaty US President Jimmy Carter (C) congratulates Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (R) on March 26, 1979 on the north lawn of the White House after the signing of a historic peace treaty

World

Carter’s Middle East peace legacy survives, but mostly in name

US President Jimmy Carter (C) congratulates Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (R) on March 26, 1979 on the...

14 hours ago
People celebrate the New Year near Umayyad Square in Damascus, Syria People celebrate the New Year near Umayyad Square in Damascus, Syria

World

New year hope and joy reign in a Damascus freed from Assad

It was the first new year's celebration without an Assad in power for more than 50 years after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in...

21 hours ago
Parents accompany their children from school in Manila after dangerously high temperatures forced the Philippines to suspend in-person classes in 5,288 schools Parents accompany their children from school in Manila after dangerously high temperatures forced the Philippines to suspend in-person classes in 5,288 schools

Life

Parental guidance: Global assessment of Internet safety

Philippines tops the list of countries where parents are the best at protecting their kids online.

19 hours ago