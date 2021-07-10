Sydney’s extended lockdown — ‘Do not leave your homes’ likely to extend for weeks

Australia has been broadly successful in containing virus clusters, but is now battling flare-ups of the highly contagious Delta variant. — Photo: © AFP

Similar to the first wave in 2020, Sydney is now in a major lockdown. It’s pretty quiet around here, with much less traffic than usual. The Delta variant has been identified in Sydney, and quite rightly, nobody feels like taking any chances. The actual number of cases is relatively low, but who wants to go backward?

One of the reasons for the restrictions is that many of the new cases were away from home during the infectious period. It only took one person to start this ball rolling, so multiple infectious people running around is not considered a good thing.

The restrictions are pretty tight. Travel is restricted to 10 km. Home visitors are not allowed. Only one person per household can go shopping. ABC Australia has an app showing where you can go in your area. It’s pretty full on, and “safe rather than sorry” is the main motif.

That’s not to say that everybody is ecstatic about it. While the actual opposition to masks and other basics in Sydney is very low (a few hundred protestors out of a city of 5 million), 18 months is 18 months.

On the other hand, the number of infections in Sydney, relative to the overall total, is somewhere around 1%. Since most Australians, even politicians, can read and write, nobody is missing the significance of this number. 1% can easily turn into 20% with a bit of ignorance.

This may seem like somewhat of an overreaction, given Australia’s overall very low numbers of infections, but why take the risk? The real problem is that nobody knows how long this lockdown is likely to go on. That’s a worry, because the sometimes very strange effects of lockdown, including domestic violence, have been making headlines for quite a while now.

Political grumbling is pretty muted and in one case, remarkably off-target. One politician commented that 100 police had been sent to a part of south-western Sydney, supposedly targeting Australia’s “black and brown communities”. South-western Sydney happens to be one of the major growth areas in the city, and the vast majority of the population is white, with a few conspicuous ethnic enclaves.

The lockdown is the right thing to do. It worked very well during the first and second waves, reducing Australia’s overall infection rate to microscopic size. There is no reason to complain about using a proven method of infection control. Let’s just hope it’s not another long, epic lockdown. It is getting a bit samey.