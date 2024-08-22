Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Swift says filled with ‘fear’, ‘guilt’ after Vienna terror threat

AFP

Published

The Vienna part of the European leg of Taylor Swift's record-breaking "Eras" tour, were cancelled after authorities warned of a terror plot by sympathizers of the Islamic State armed group
The Vienna part of the European leg of Taylor Swift's record-breaking "Eras" tour, were cancelled after authorities warned of a terror plot by sympathizers of the Islamic State armed group - Copyright AFP Mandel NGAN
The Vienna part of the European leg of Taylor Swift's record-breaking "Eras" tour, were cancelled after authorities warned of a terror plot by sympathizers of the Islamic State armed group - Copyright AFP Mandel NGAN

Pop megastar Taylor Swift on Wednesday broke her silence about the cancellation of three Vienna concerts over an alleged suicide attack plot, saying the incident filled her with “fear” and “guilt.”

“Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many had planned on coming to those shows,” the American said in a post on social media platform Instagram.

The Vienna shows, part of the European leg of Swift’s record-breaking “Eras” tour, were cancelled after authorities warned of a terror plot by sympathizers of the Islamic State armed group.

Police have detained three suspects over the alleged attack threat, with the United States saying it shared intelligence to assist in the investigation.

The main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian with North Macedonian roots, had allegedly confessed, saying he “intended to carry out an attack using explosives and knives,” according to Austrian domestic intelligence agency (DSN) head Omar Haijawi-Pirchner.

In the social media post Wednesday, Swift thanked the authorities.

“I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives. I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together,” she said.

The European leg of Swift’s sold-out tour began in Paris in May and has taken in Sweden, Portugal, Spain, Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany and Poland.

It concluded on Tuesday with five shows at London’s Wembley stadium.

In this article:Austria, Crime, Entertainment, Music, Swift, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Jewel of Roman Empire lies neglected in Libya chaos Jewel of Roman Empire lies neglected in Libya chaos

Entertainment

Op-Ed: Civilization 7 release 11 February 2025 – The plugs have begun. Now the questions

Years of happy play ahead.

16 hours ago

Business

Asia tracks Wall St lower as traders pause Fed-fuelled rally

With few sparks to drive buying, markets took their cue from Wall Street, where the main indexes slipped after an eight-day advance.

16 hours ago
Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, head of Thailand's Department of Disease Control, speaks during a press conference following the suspected first case of the new more dangerous strain of mpox in Bangkok Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, head of Thailand's Department of Disease Control, speaks during a press conference following the suspected first case of the new more dangerous strain of mpox in Bangkok

Life

Thailand reports suspected case of new mpox strain

Thailand on Wednesday reported a suspected first case of the new more dangerous strain of mpox.

21 hours ago
The "Borderlands" game announcement kicked off Gamescom in Germany The "Borderlands" game announcement kicked off Gamescom in Germany

Entertainment

Gamer gathering opens in Germany with ‘Borderlands’ news

Industry heavyweights Microsoft and China's Tencent are both joining the show, but Japanese giants Sony and Nintendo are staying away.

13 hours ago