Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Swedish police push back protesters outside Eurovision arena

AFP

Published

Thunberg, wearing the keffiyeh scarf, was led away by police
Thunberg, wearing the keffiyeh scarf, was led away by police - Copyright AFP GIL COHEN-MAGEN
Thunberg, wearing the keffiyeh scarf, was led away by police - Copyright AFP GIL COHEN-MAGEN

Police were pushing back pro-Palestinian demonstrators around the Malmo Arena in southern Sweden on Saturday, where the Eurovision Song Contest final was taking place, AFP reporters saw.

More than a hundred demonstrators waved flags and chanted “Free Palestine”.

Some wore keffiyeh, the Arab headdress associated with the Palestinian cause, including some wrapping them around their faces.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among them, but stayed clear of the altercations between the most aggressive protesters and the large police contingent.

She sat with other activists in a circle, but was later escorted away by police.

In the afternoon, some 5,000 people marched peacefully through the city, home to the majority of Sweden’s population of Palestinian origin.

They were protesting Israel’s participation in the music competition, an annual event for European pop music where organisers have insisted on being apolitical.

Around the concert hall, police officers were pulling demonstrators towards the many police vans parked in the area.

“You get the impression that they’ve been given carte blanche to be a bit more aggressive than usual,” Sarah, a 45-year-old Malmo resident told AFP. 

She had come to protest “passively”, she said, adding: “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The police, who confirmed that they had used pepper gas, were trying to push the demonstrators back towards a square where a pro-Palestinian demonstration had been authorised.

“They sprayed pepper gas in my face, pushed me, I was even pulled,” Sara Bo, 26, told AFP, showing her reddened eyes.

In this article:Conflict, Eurovision, Israel, Palestinians, Protest, Sweden
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

The ups and downs (and ups again) of the ransomware risk

Protecting data from ransomware threats remains a top concern for CISOs and cybersecurity experts.

17 hours ago
Google is giving its Bard chatbot a major artificial intelligence boost as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI deals with the aftermath of a boardroom coup that saw chief executive Sam Altman fired then rehired within a span of days Google is giving its Bard chatbot a major artificial intelligence boost as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI deals with the aftermath of a boardroom coup that saw chief executive Sam Altman fired then rehired within a span of days

Tech & Science

Setting out the case for AI regulation

Establishing trust is crucial for fostering innovation, productivity, and a positive culture of safety in the workplace.

20 hours ago
Despite fears of the dangers of artificial intelligence, investors are focusing on the potential rewards of the technology Despite fears of the dangers of artificial intelligence, investors are focusing on the potential rewards of the technology

Tech & Science

Are AI agents the next step in the AI revolution?

In the future, we will see AI transcend current limitations, morphing into what can be best described as ‘Fully human-capable AI Agents.

24 hours ago

Business

Yellen urges action to curb US mortgage market risks

Wall Street in the Financial District of New York City. — © AFPUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen flagged risks posed in the mortgage market...

5 hours ago