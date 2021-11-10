Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Swedish PM Lofven resigns, paving way for first woman PM

Published

Swedish PM Lofven tenders resignation: official
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven hands in his resignation letter to the speaker of parliament - Copyright AFP NARINDER NANU
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven hands in his resignation letter to the speaker of parliament - Copyright AFP NARINDER NANU
Hélène DAUSCHY

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven resigned Wednesday, paving the way for the country, a gender-equality champion, to finally have a woman prime minister.

Magdalena Andersson, the current finance minister, was elected to replace Lofven as the head of the Social Democratic Party last week, putting her on track to becoming premier if she wins a vote in parliament expected next week.

Lofven this summer said he would step down in November to give his successor enough time to prepare for the September 2022 general election.

The Social Democrats need the support of both their Green Party coalition partners and the Left and Centre parties to elect a new prime minister.

The Centre Party Wednesday said it would back Andersson, and the Left is expected to do the same.

Lofven, who is to remain as caretaker premier until his replacement, said he expected parliament to elect Andersson relatively smoothly.

“The Swedish people want a quick transition,” he told reporters after his resignation.

Installing the first woman as prime minister sounds almost anachronistic in a country that has long championed gender equality.

All other Nordic countries — Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland — have seen women lead their governments.

The change in the Social Democrats’ leadership comes as the party hovers close to its lowest-ever approval ratings with elections less than a year away.

The right-wing opposition, led by the conservative Moderates, has in recent years inched closer to the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats and hopes to govern with its informal backing.

– Andersson’s three priorities –

A former welder and union head, Lofven, 64, came to power in 2014, leading the Social Democrats to election victory after eight years in opposition.

“Stefan Lofven was never considered a visionary leader for the future. He was needed when the party was in trouble, and he did the job,” Anders Sannerstedt, political science professor at Lund University, told AFP.

After being confirmed as the new party leader last week, Andersson, a former junior swimming champion often described as a “pragmatic” politician, outlined three political priorities going forward.

She said she wanted to “take back democratic control of schools, healthcare and elderly care”, and move away from welfare sector privatisation.

She also said she aimed to make Sweden a worldwide role model in climate transition.

And she vowed to end the segregation, shootings and bombings that have plagued the country in recent years, usually due to rival gangs settling scores or organised crime battling over the drug market.

The violence has mainly hit disadvantaged neighbourhoods with large immigrant populations, but has increasingly spilled over into other areas.

In 2020, 47 people were killed in 366 shootings in the country of 10.3 million people, according to official statistics.

There were also 107 bombings and 102 attempted detonations.

Crime and immigration are expected to be among Swedes’ main concerns in next year’s election. 

Sannerstedt, the analyst, predicted it would be a “very tight race”.

“The Social Democrats need to come up with some new policy ideas” if they want to win the election, he said.

But “Andersson is more a technocratic bureaucrat than a visionary creative leader”, he said.

She “has worked closely together with Lofven for seven years. I expect no major changes.”

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Op-Ed: Australia last in climate policy – What do you expect, with so many syllables in each word?

We’re neither baffled by the BS nor blinded by the science. We’re just going through the motions, and doing it very badly.

7 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Gosar’s AOC tweet shows the GOP’s broader threat to US democracy

Twitter Inc. added a warning label on Tuesday to an anime video shared by U.S. Republican lawmaker Paul Gosar.

9 hours ago
Nobel Prize winning activist Malala gets married Nobel Prize winning activist Malala gets married

World

Nobel Prize winning activist Malala gets married

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai was shot in the head by the Pakistani Taliban for campaigning for girls' education when she was 15...

17 hours ago
On rare visit, UAE FM shows Syria 'support' On rare visit, UAE FM shows Syria 'support'

World

On rare visit, UAE FM shows Syria 'support'

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (R) receives the United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan (L) in the capital Damascus - Copyright AFP...

20 hours ago