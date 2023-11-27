Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Sweden PM condemns far-right call to tear down mosques

AFP

Published

Denounced: Far right Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson
Denounced: Far right Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson - Copyright AFP Jonathan NACKSTRAND
Denounced: Far right Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson - Copyright AFP Jonathan NACKSTRAND

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson denounced the leader of the far-right party propping up his government Monday after he called for some mosques to be torn down.

Sweden Democrats (SD) leader Jimmie Akesson called for some mosques to be seized and levelled during a speech to his annual party conference on Saturday.

“We need to start confiscating and tearing down mosques where anti-democratic, anti-Swedish, homophobic, anti-Semitic propaganda or general disinformation is being spread,” Akesson said.

Kristersson, whose coalition government does not include SD but relies on its support, condemned the statements as “disrespectful”. 

“I think it is a disrespectful way of expressing oneself, a polarising way of expressing oneself,” Kristersson told broadcaster SVT.

“This misrepresents what Sweden stands for internationally,” he added.

Akesson’s speech sparked anger both in Sweden and abroad and forced Kristersson to issue a statement on X, formerly Twitter, reiterating Sweden’s “constitutional right to freedom of religion”.

“In Sweden, we do not demolish places of worship. As a society, we must fight back against violent extremism whatever its grounds — but we will do so within the framework of a democratic state and the rule of law,” he said.

Former Social Democrat prime minister Magdalena Andersson called for Kristersson to remove all SD officials working at the cabinet offices in Stockholm.

“It worsens the image of Sweden, does not facilitate our NATO application and further increases polarisation in our country. This is not putting Sweden and the Swedish people’s safety and security first,” Andersson said on X.

Sweden, whose NATO application still needs ratification from Hungary and Muslim-majority Turkey, has seen a slew of incidents spark tensions with countries around the Middle East.

A series of Koran-burnings earlier this year led to protests and widespread condemnations of Sweden, with several Middle Eastern countries summoning Swedish envoys.

Iraqi protesters stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice in July, starting fires within the compound during the second incident.

Last year Sweden was the target of a vast disinformation campaign claiming its social services were “kidnapping Muslim children” and placing them in Christian homes, forcing the authorities to publicly deny the allegations. 

In this article:Mosques, Pm, Sweden
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Heat, disease, air pollution: How climate change impacts health

Global warming must be limited to the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius "to avert catastrophic health impacts.

24 hours ago
A navy helicopter picked up one crew member from the RAPTOR cargo ship, who was taken to Lesbos General Hospital A navy helicopter picked up one crew member from the RAPTOR cargo ship, who was taken to Lesbos General Hospital

World

Search underway for 13 missing after ship sinks off Greek island

A navy helicopter picked up one crew member from the RAPTOR cargo ship, who was taken to Lesbos General Hospital - Copyright AFP Saidu...

24 hours ago
ChatGPT appeared in November and immediately generated a buzz as it wrote texts including poems ChatGPT appeared in November and immediately generated a buzz as it wrote texts including poems

Business

Essential truths for managers about AI

With generative and predictive AI (like Chat GPT), it’s more crucial than ever that leaders help employees remain agile, be resilient, and positively work...

16 hours ago
Demonstrators held posters that read 'zero tolerance for anti-Semitism' as they walked to parliament Demonstrators held posters that read 'zero tolerance for anti-Semitism' as they walked to parliament

World

Thousands march against anti-Semitism in London

Demonstrators held posters that read 'zero tolerance for anti-Semitism' as they walked to parliament - Copyright AFP Saidu BAHThousands of demonstrators, some waving Israeli...

22 hours ago