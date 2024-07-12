Connect with us

Suspect arrested over UK crossbow triple murders

AFP

The killings shook the community near Watford, north of London, with a vigil held on Thursday
A man wanted in connection with the deaths of the wife and two daughters of a British horseracing commentator has now been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said on Friday.

Kyle Clifford, 26, was detained on Wednesday following a manhunt in Enfield, north London, and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Hertfordshire Police said on Friday: “A 26-year-old man from Enfield was arrested on Thursday evening on suspicion of three counts of murder.”

A crossbow was recovered as part of the murder investigation.

The victims — Carol Hunt, the 61-year-old wife of BBC radio and Sky Sports racing commentator John Hunt, and their two daughters, Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28 — were found at their house in the leafy commuter town of Bushey on Tuesday.

The killings shook the community near Watford, north of London, with a vigil held on Thursday and condolences pouring in from locals and Hunt’s colleagues.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ family at this tragic time.”

“The investigation is moving at pace and as a result, we have now arrested a man. Enquiries are continuing at this time,” Hall added.

There is no licence required to own a crossbow in the UK, but it is illegal to carry one in public without a reasonable excuse.

A spokeswoman for the Home Office said legislation was “under constant review and a call for evidence was launched earlier this year to look at whether further controls on crossbows should be introduced”.

She said the interior minister Yvette Cooper would “swiftly consider the findings to see if laws need to be tightened further”.

