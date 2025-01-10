Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Survivors patrol as looters prey on fire-wrecked Los Angeles

AFP

Published

People forced to flee their homes by massive wildfires tearing through Los Angeles were taking turns to patrol their streets to ward off looters on Thursday.

At least 20 people have been arrested in the aftermath of massive fires that have razed whole neighborhoods, officials said.

Police warned that officers were flooding the affected areas and would challenge anyone they thought should not be there.

With such a huge area scorched by the fires, which are ravaging the well-to-do Pacific Palisades and another area around Altadena, evacuees feared not enough was being done.

Some are taking matters into their own hands.

One man whose house was one of just a handful left standing on a burned-out Altadena street told AFP said he was working with his neighbors.

“We’re so stressed about this looting happening all around that my neighbors were on watch all last night for several houses in the neighborhood,” said the man, who did not want to give his name.

“I’m supposed to take over for them tonight.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said his officers were pushing into fire-wrecked areas and evacuation zones to try to deter wrongdoers.

“We continue to conduct roving patrols, manning hard road closures, providing security in evacuation areas to prevent anyone who may be tempted to engage in criminal… behavior like looting,” he told a press conference on Thursday.

He said the bar for arresting people in an evacuation zone was low, and warned that his officers would pounce.

“When we have an evacuation order by law, if you remain in that area, you are guilty of a misdemeanor. If you commit certain crimes, it could jump up to a felony,” he said.

“If you are in one of these areas and you do not belong there, you are going to be subject to arrest.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said anyone the sheriff’s department handed over to his office would be dealt with severely.

“If you want to go ahead and loot, if you want to commit burglary, if you want to engage in grand theft… you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted, and you will be punished to the full extent of the law,” he said.

Hochman said no one should think that taking property from an evacuation zone was a small matter.

“It’s a huge deal. These acts are despicable, and we will prosecute them with maximal punishment.”

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

News

Op-Ed: LA fires — Where is the US government? Who’s doing what, and when?

Good luck, LA.

15 hours ago
The remains of former US President Jimmy Carter leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025. The remains of former US President Jimmy Carter leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025.

World

Jimmy Carter honored at state funeral as US mourns

The remains of former US President Jimmy Carter leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington,...

11 hours ago

Business

Trade war worries loom over Las Vegas tech show

Chinese companies have turned out in force again at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.

20 hours ago
Meta has said it will end fact-checking operations on its Facebook and Instagram platforms Meta has said it will end fact-checking operations on its Facebook and Instagram platforms

World

Australia frets over Meta halt to US fact-checking

Meta has said it will end fact-checking operations on its Facebook and Instagram platforms - Copyright AFP JOSH EDELSONAustralia is deeply concerned by Meta’s...

19 hours ago