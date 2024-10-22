Survey: Half of U.S. travellers cut short crowded getaways

A pilot and co-pilot were simultaneously asleep for approximately 28 minutes during a Batik Air flight from South East Sulawesi to the capital Jakarta - Copyright AFP ADEK BERRY

A survey undertaken by Cheapflights found that 47 percent of U.S. travellers have cut vacations short due to overcrowding, and 72 percent now prefer off-peak travel. Plus, over three in five have experienced overcrowding that has negatively impacted their travel experience.

The review highlights budget-friendly “dupe” destinations, offering similar experiences to popular spots at a lower cost. For example, travellers can save up to $722 by choosing Girona over Barcelona, and $111 by opting for Philadelphia over Boston. These insights are potentially useful for travellers looking for affordable, less crowded alternatives.

Travel dupes, or destination dupes, refer to lesser-known destinations that are not as famous or “mainstream” as their counterparts.

For the review, Cheapflights used internal data to identify the most popular destinations based on key factors such as search volume, and flight prices. It then considered flight length, cultural and landscape similarities, and cost of living items such as a meal out, beer and monthly travel pass, to provide travellers with equally attractive yet less crowded options.

The survey also found that one in three US travellers is driven by budget; hence, these alternatives are perfect for an authentic travel experience without breaking the bank.

The survey was based on 2,000 U.S. travellers. This revealed that Lima has experienced the biggest rise in searches this year at 29 percent; however, tourists can save $180 by visiting Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The top five destinations where travellers can save the most by choosing a dupe location are:



1 Barcelona, Spain Girona, Spain

2 Tokyo, Japan Fukuoka City, Japan

3 Singapore, Singapore Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

4 Venice, Italy Genoa, Italy

5 Lima, Peru Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

The survey also found around 2 in 5 U.S. citizens prefer staycations3, with Boston being named the most searched-for domestic destination.



The top five most searched domestic destinations and their dupes are:



1 Boston, MA Philadelphia, PA

2 Memphis, TN St. Louis, MO

3 New York, NY Chicago, IL

4 Colorado Springs, CO Boise, ID

5 Las Vegas, NV Atlantic City, NJ

Cheapflights data looked at the year-on-year search increase for international destinations between 2023 and 2024 to reveal the top 25 sought-after destinations.