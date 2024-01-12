Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Suriname ex-president refuses surrender for murder sentence: wife

AFP

Published

Suriname's former president Desi Bouterse and four others found guilty alongside him had been ordered to report to authorities on January 12, 2024
Suriname's former president Desi Bouterse and four others found guilty alongside him had been ordered to report to authorities on January 12, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File Ranu Abhelakh
Suriname's former president Desi Bouterse and four others found guilty alongside him had been ordered to report to authorities on January 12, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File Ranu Abhelakh

Suriname’s ex-president Desi Bouterse, 78, will not turn himself in on Friday to start serving a 20-year prison sentence for the murder of political opponents more than four decades ago, his wife said.

“No,” Ingrid Bouterse told journalists when asked if her husband would report for prison. 

“You all know that this is a political process and we are giving a political answer.”

In December, the South American country’s highest court upheld Bouterse’s 2019 conviction for the execution of 15 people — lawyers, journalists, businessmen and military personnel — in December 1982, two years after he took power following a coup. 

Bouterse, a former strongman who led two coups and also served as an elected president of the former Dutch colony until 2020, had remained free awaiting the outcome of his case.

Bouterse and four others found guilty alongside him had been ordered to report to authorities on Friday.

Three of his four co-convicts, sentenced to 15 years each, showed up with their defense lawyer.

Supporters of Bouterse, who remains very popular, notably with the country’s poor and working class, gathered at his house, singing and dancing to show their support.

“Bouterse is good where he is now,” Ramon Abrahams, the deputy chairman of the former president’s National Democratic Party (NDP), said earlier.

Asked where he was, he replied cryptically: “What I can say he is between the Atlantic Ocean, the Tumuk Humak Mountains, the Courantyne river and the Maroni river,” referring to Suriname’s border points.

Addressing some 200 party supporters, Abrahams said: “I urge you not only to keep a cool head but to pay close attention to what will happen in the coming days. Bouterse has indicated that he will not report to prison. The party fully supports him.”

In this article:Justice, Politics, Suriname
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The online shopping giant also said it was slashing hundreds of staff in its entertainment division, targeting both streaming service Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studio, the home of James Bond The online shopping giant also said it was slashing hundreds of staff in its entertainment division, targeting both streaming service Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studio, the home of James Bond

Entertainment

Amazon cuts hundreds of jobs at Twitch, Prime Video and MGM

Amazon's gamer streaming unit Twitch on Wednesday announced that it was laying off 500 staff, reportedly one third of the company.

20 hours ago
US safety regulators announced a probe into Boeing following a mid-air incident on an Alaska Airlines jet US safety regulators announced a probe into Boeing following a mid-air incident on an Alaska Airlines jet

Business

US opens safety probe into Boeing after Alaska Airlines incident

US safety regulators announced a probe into Boeing following a mid-air incident on an Alaska Airlines jet - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Mathieu...

23 hours ago
Around 60 heads of state and government will descend on Davos next week Around 60 heads of state and government will descend on Davos next week

World

Wars to cast pall over meeting of global VIPs in Davos

Around 60 heads of state and government will descend on Davos next week - Copyright AFP/File Fabrice COFFRINILaurent THOMETThe world’s political and business elites...

11 hours ago
Mexico City is home to the world's largest bullring, the 50,000-capacity Plaza de Toros Mexico City is home to the world's largest bullring, the 50,000-capacity Plaza de Toros

World

Bullfighting to return to Mexico City after legal battle

Mexico City is home to the world's largest bullring, the 50,000-capacity Plaza de Toros - Copyright AFP MOHAMMED HUWAISBullfighting will make a comeback in...

18 hours ago