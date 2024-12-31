Suriname ex-dictator Bouterse to be cremated on Saturday

Suriname's former leader Desi Bouterse photographed during a press conference in Paramaribo on April 9, 1987 - Copyright ANP/AFP/File -

The remains of Suriname’s former dictator Desi Bouterse, who led two coups and became a fugitive from justice for the killing of political opponents, will be cremated on Saturday, his party announced.

The government of the former Dutch colony on the northeastern coast of South America has ruled out a state funeral for the ex-president, who died of liver failure at age 79 last week.

Following Surinamese tradition, people will gather for remembrance, singing and prayers at the headquarters of Bouterse’s National Democratic Party on the eve of the cremation.

“We invite family, friends, party members and all those involved to jointly reflect on his life and his contribution to our nation,” said party spokesman Ricardo Panka.

While there will be no state funeral, flags will be flown at half-mast on the day of Bouterse’s cremation at government buildings, including the presidential palace.

Bouterse first came to power as a young army sergeant major after a coup in 1980, five years after Suriname gained independence following three centuries of Dutch occupation and rule.

He ruled for seven years before international pressure forced him to step down, but returned after a second coup in 1990.

Bouterse left a year later, then was elected president in 2010 and governed for a decade.

In December 2023, Bouterse lost an appeal against a 20-year prison sentence for the 1982 execution of political opponents.

He was in hiding at an undisclosed location when he died. His body was dropped off at his residence in the capital Paramaribo by unidentified people.

The autopsy results gave the cause of death as “a liver failure complication from serious liver fibrosis caused by chronic alcohol consumption.”

Bouterse died either on December 23 or 24, the autopsy said.

His family and party have criticized the release of the autopsy results as a violation of privacy.