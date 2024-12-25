Suriname ex-dictator and fugitive Desi Bouterse dead at 79

Suriname former dictator and fugitive of justice Desi Bouterse has died at age 79 - Copyright AFP/File Ranu Abhelakh

Desi Bouterse, the former dictator and later elected president of Suriname, who became a fugitive of justice for the killing of political opponents, has died at 79, the government said Wednesday.

Still popular with the poor and working class of the South American nation, Bouterse — who died Tuesday — rose to power after a 1980 coup as a young sergeant major in the army. He stepped down in 1987 under international pressure in the wake of political violence he was accused of orchestrating.

He returned to power in 1990 after a second coup, this time without bloodshed. Bouterse left a year later, then was elected president of the former Dutch colony in 2010 and ruled for a decade.

Current President Chan Santokhi offered condolences to Bouterse’s loved ones and urged people to “maintain calm.” He said citizens were awaiting “more detailed and definitive information from official channels” on the late leader’s passing.

Rumors began to spread around midnight about the former strongman’s sudden death after a short illness at his hideout.

His body was transferred by unknown people to his residence in the capital Paramaribo, where his family and National Democratic Party (NDP) supporters gathered early Christmas Day to bid farewell.

Doctor Rabindernath Khoenkhoen, speaking to reporters, did not provide details on the cause of death.

The NDP expressed sorrow over “the unexpected passing of our spiritual father” Bouterse.

“We are grateful to him for his vision, courage and tireless efforts and love for our country,” party chairwoman Jennifer Simons said on her Facebook page.

Santokhi said arrangements with Bouterse’s family were underway.

“In the spirit of the holidays and the end of the year, the president calls on everyone to remain dignified and to maintain calm, to maintain peace and order and to pray in the spirit of these special days,” he said.

– Drug trafficking –

Bouterse staged the first coup on February 25, 1980. Known for his eloquence, he initially acted as a spokesman but soon took over the military regime, promoting himself to commander-in-chief and de facto ruler.

Interpol issued an arrest warrant for Bouterse after he was sentenced in 1999 in the Netherlands to 11 years in prison for cocaine trafficking, although his status as leader shielded him from extradition.

In 2019 Bouterse was convicted in absentia for the 1982 execution of 15 people, including lawyers and military personnel. Over the 12-year trial, he never appeared in court.

He denied involvement in the killings, saying the victims were held for plotting a counter-coup with CIA help, and were shot while trying to escape.

During the trial, Bouterse admitted hearing gunshots on the day of the executions, but denied having given the order. He claimed his trial was “political.”

After an appeal, his conviction was ultimately upheld in December 2023.

Government authorities had agreed to let him serve his 20-year sentence in a purpose-built isolated detention cell at the Suriname Military Hospital complex near downtown Paramaribo. But Bouterse never arrived, refusing to turn himself in.

Bouterse lived out his days in hiding, even as he suggested he might make another run for office.

Last year, he urged his supporters not to cause “chaos,” vowing that “we will hold out until the 2025 elections.”