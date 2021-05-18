Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Surfer dies after shark attack in Australia

AFP

Published

Surfer dies after shark attack in Australia
Australia was the deadliest country in the world for shark bites in 2020 - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS
Australia was the deadliest country in the world for shark bites in 2020 - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS

A surfer has died after being bitten by a shark at a beach north of Sydney, Australian authorities said Tuesday.

Paramedics were called to Tuncurry Beach, about three hours’ drive from Australia’s most populous city following reports of the attack on Tuesday morning.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics and bystanders at the scene, the man could not be resuscitated,” New South Wales Ambulance tweeted.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, went into cardiac arrest after being bitten on his thigh, a spokesman told AFP. Police said he was surfing when the attack occurred.

The New South Wales state government’s SharkSmart organisation said beaches in the area had been closed until further notice following the incident.

It was the first fatal shark attack recorded in Australian waters this year, according to the Taronga Conservation Society Australia.

There were 26 maulings in 2020, eight of them fatal, data from the government agency shows.

In this article:

You may also like:

Business

Wind turbine maker Vestas unveils new blade recycling technology

Vestas and a team of epoxy producers and academic institutions have developed a new technological solution to recycle thermoset composites.

14 hours ago

Entertainment

Op-Ed: ‘Gamergimp’ — Lame gamers — Call of Duty bans 500,000 cheaters

To quote Daffy Duck: It is to laugh. Hardy har har, in fact. 500,000 people cheating to play Call of Duty,.

18 hours ago

Business

Tree poaching soars in British Columbia as lumber prices soar

As lumber prices soar, timber poachers armed with chainsaws are cutting down trees across Vancouver Island, in British Columbia, Canada.

11 hours ago
Advertisement