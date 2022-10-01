Sunday’s election in Brazil could determine the fate of the Amazon Rainforest

Further destruction under Zair Bolsonaro could push the rainforest past an irreversible tipping point.
On Sunday, Brazilians will vote for the country’s next president, having a choice between two men who are deeply tied to its tumultuous past. Voting is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. local time in Brasilia (7 a.m. ET) and concludes at 5 p.m. local (4 p.m. ET).
In the past decade, Brazil has gone from one crisis to another, including environmental destruction, an economic recession, one president being impeached, two presidents being imprisoned, and the COVID-19 pandemic that killed more people than anywhere else outside the United States.
Should the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro win the election, the country will continue with its rampant destruction of the Amazon rainforest. When Bolsonaro became president in 2019, he slashed environmental protections and promoted colonization of the forest.
Research shows that CO2 emissions doubled in 2019 and 2020 compared with the average over the previous decade, according to The Guardian, driven by soaring deforestation and fires as law enforcement collapsed.
According to the latest data, over a million hectares (2,471,053.81 acres) of rainforest have been burned in the past year. In the month to 26 September, fires soared to their highest levels in a decade.
National space research agency INPE registered 31,513 fire alerts in the Amazon via satellite in the first 30 days of the month of August this year, making it the worst August since 2010, when fires totaled 45,018 for the whole month.
“Bolsonaro has dragged Brazil back to the wild west days we thought we’d left behind,” said Adriana Ramos, at Brazil’s Instituto Socioambiental, which works to protect Indigenous peoples and their forest homes. “It’s no exaggeration, then, to say that the Amazon’s fate rests on the outcome of our election on 2 October.
If Bolsonaro wins another term in office, the world’s biggest rainforest could pass its tipping point. If he loses, we have the chance to bring it – and Brazil – back from the brink.”
The challenger – “Lula”
Bolsonaro’s challenger, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is a left-wing political firebrand known simply as “Lula.” da Silva oversaw Brazil’s boom during the first decade of this century. He has been called one of the most popular politicians in Brazilian history and while in office was one of the most popular in the world.
n July 2017, Lula was convicted on charges of money laundering and corruption in a controversial trial, and sentenced to nine and a half years in prison.
Those charges were later thrown out, and now, after leading in the polls for months, the man simply known as “Lula” is poised to complete a stunning political resurrection, according to the New York Times.
Lula, 76, was Brazil’s President for two terms – from 2003 to 2006 and 2007 to 2011. A household name, he first came into the political scene in the 1970s as a leader of worker strikes which defied the military regime.
“The major word in this campaign is rejection,” said Thiago de Aragão, strategy director at Arko Advice, one of Brazil’s largest political consultancies. “This election is a demonstration of how voters in a polarized country unify themselves around what they hate instead of what they love.”
There are 11 candidates on the ballot for president, reports CNN News. The winning candidate must gain more than 50 percent of the vote. If no candidate crosses that threshold, a second round of voting will be organized, in which the options will be narrowed down to the two frontrunners from the first round.
Brazil’s electoral authorities say they expect final results from the first round to be officially announced that evening, on October 2. They will be published on the electoral court’s website.