Sunday’s election in Brazil could determine the fate of the Amazon Rainforest

An employee of the Sao Felix do Xingu environment department talks to a farmer to find out who is behind an illegal fire in a nearby area of Amazon rainforest. — © AFP

Further destruction under Zair Bolsonaro could push the rainforest past an irreversible tipping point.

On Sunday, Brazilians will vote for the country’s next president, having a choice between two men who are deeply tied to its tumultuous past. Voting is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. local time in Brasilia (7 a.m. ET) and concludes at 5 p.m. local (4 p.m. ET).

In the past decade, Brazil has gone from one crisis to another, including environmental destruction, an economic recession, one president being impeached, two presidents being imprisoned, and the COVID-19 pandemic that killed more people than anywhere else outside the United States.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has regularly attacked the “fake news” media since taking office in 2019 – Copyright AFP Anthony WALLACE

Should the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro win the election, the country will continue with its rampant destruction of the Amazon rainforest. When Bolsonaro became president in 2019, he slashed environmental protections and promoted colonization of the forest.

Research shows that CO 2 emissions doubled in 2019 and 2020 compared with the average over the previous decade, according to The Guardian, driven by soaring deforestation and fires as law enforcement collapsed.

Smoke and flames rise from a fire in the Amazon rainforest in August 2020 – Copyright AFP JAVED TANVEER

According to the latest data, over a million hectares (2,471,053.81 acres) of rainforest have been burned in the past year. In the month to 26 September, fires soared to their highest levels in a decade.

National space research agency INPE registered 31,513 fire alerts in the Amazon via satellite in the first 30 days of the month of August this year, making it the worst August since 2010, when fires totaled 45,018 for the whole month.

A deforested area of Amazon rainforest around a highway in Curionopolis, in Brazil’s Para state. — © AFP

“Bolsonaro has dragged Brazil back to the wild west days we thought we’d left behind,” said Adriana Ramos, at Brazil’s Instituto Socioambiental, which works to protect Indigenous peoples and their forest homes. “It’s no exaggeration, then, to say that the Amazon’s fate rests on the outcome of our election on 2 October.

If Bolsonaro wins another term in office, the world’s biggest rainforest could pass its tipping point. If he loses, we have the chance to bring it – and Brazil – back from the brink.”

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva conferred with President George W. Bush at the Windsor Hotel Tōya Resort and Spa in Tōyako Town, Abuta District, Hokkaidō on July 9, 2008. Source – Ricardo Stuckert/PR, CC SA 3.0.

The challenger – “Lula”

Bolsonaro’s challenger, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is a left-wing political firebrand known simply as “Lula.” da Silva oversaw Brazil’s boom during the first decade of this century. He has been called one of the most popular politicians in Brazilian history and while in office was one of the most popular in the world.

n July 2017, Lula was convicted on charges of money laundering and corruption in a controversial trial, and sentenced to nine and a half years in prison.

Those charges were later thrown out, and now, after leading in the polls for months, the man simply known as “Lula” is poised to complete a stunning political resurrection, according to the New York Times.

View of logs stacked to be cut at a sawmill near Puerto Maldonado, Tambopata province, Madre de Dios region, in the Amazon rainforest of southeastern Peru – Copyright AFP WAKIL KOHSAR

Lula, 76, was Brazil’s President for two terms – from 2003 to 2006 and 2007 to 2011. A household name, he first came into the political scene in the 1970s as a leader of worker strikes which defied the military regime.

“The major word in this campaign is rejection,” said Thiago de Aragão, strategy director at Arko Advice, one of Brazil’s largest political consultancies. “This election is a demonstration of how voters in a polarized country unify themselves around what they hate instead of what they love.”

There are 11 candidates on the ballot for president, reports CNN News. The winning candidate must gain more than 50 percent of the vote. If no candidate crosses that threshold, a second round of voting will be organized, in which the options will be narrowed down to the two frontrunners from the first round.

Cattle being driven along a public road through the Amazon rainforest in Sao Felix do Xingu, in Brazil’s Para state. — © AFP

Brazil’s electoral authorities say they expect final results from the first round to be officially announced that evening, on October 2. They will be published on the electoral court’s website.